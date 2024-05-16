Google’s New AI Assistant Pixie Set to Launch with Pixel 9 Series

Google's new AI assistant, Pixie, is set to launch with the Pixel 9 series, offering advanced on-device processing and personalized features powered by Gemini AI.

Google is reportedly developing a new AI assistant, called Pixie, which is expected to launch exclusively with the Pixel 9 series in 2024. This new assistant is designed to be more advanced and personalized compared to the existing Google Assistant, leveraging the power of Google’s latest AI model, Gemini. Here’s an in-depth look at what we know so far about Pixie and its potential impact on the AI landscape.

What is Pixie?

Pixie is an AI assistant tailored specifically for Google’s Pixel devices. Unlike its predecessor, Google Assistant, Pixie aims to provide a more sophisticated and personalized user experience. This is achieved through the integration of Gemini, Google’s multimodal AI, which allows Pixie to understand and reason about various types of inputs more effectively​.

Key Features of Pixie

On-Device Processing: One of the standout features of Pixie is its ability to perform tasks directly on the device, without needing an internet connection. This capability is powered by Gemini Nano, the mobile-optimized version of the Gemini AI model. This ensures faster response times and enhanced privacy for users​​. Multimodal Capabilities: Pixie is expected to handle complex tasks by integrating data from various Google services like Gmail, Maps, and Photos. For example, it could suggest nearby stores where a user can purchase an item they’ve photographed​. Exclusive Features: While Google Assistant is available across various devices and platforms, Pixie will be exclusive to Pixel phones initially. This exclusivity is part of Google’s strategy to differentiate its Pixel lineup from other Android devices.

Integration with Gemini

The Gemini AI model, which powers Pixie, is a significant leap from previous AI models due to its multimodal capabilities. Gemini is designed to handle a wide range of inputs simultaneously, including text, images, and audio, providing a more seamless and intelligent user experience. This model will also be integrated into other Google products, including the next generation of Bard, Google’s AI chat assistant​​.

Launch and Availability

Pixie is anticipated to debut with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, expected to be released in 2024. Initially, it will be exclusive to these high-end devices, but there are plans to extend its capabilities to lower-end Pixel phones and possibly other Google devices like smartwatches and tablets in the future​​.

Why Pixie Matters

The introduction of Pixie represents Google’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and integrating it deeply into its ecosystem. By offering unique AI features exclusive to Pixel devices, Google aims to attract more users to its hardware lineup. Moreover, Pixie’s ability to perform tasks offline could set a new standard for AI assistants in terms of speed, reliability, and privacy​​.

As Google continues to innovate with its AI technologies, Pixie is poised to become a significant part of the Pixel experience. With its advanced features and integration with the powerful Gemini AI, Pixie could redefine what users expect from a smartphone assistant. The Pixel 9 series, with Pixie at its core, may offer a compelling reason for users to choose Google’s hardware over other Android options.