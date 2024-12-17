Panasonic Launches Compact Micro Four Thirds LUMIX G97 in India

Panasonic launches the LUMIX G97 Micro Four Thirds camera with 4K video, vertical shooting, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 20.3MP sensor for ₹84,990.

Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced the LUMIX G97, the newest addition to its Micro Four Thirds lineup. Designed to meet the modern demands of photographers, videographers, and content creators, the LUMIX G97 combines advanced technology and a user-centric design, empowering creators to enhance their craft.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, PLSIND, stated, “Under the tagline of Motion.Picture.Perfect, LUMIX aims to be an essential partner for those passionate about photography and videography. The rapidly expanding Indian content creator ecosystem drives substantial growth in the camera market, and the new LUMIX G97 is a perfect blend of technology and versatility.”

Mr. Hardeep Sarna, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India & SAARC, added, “The LUMIX G97 introduces Vertical Video Shooting, addressing the rising need for social media optimized content. Combined with 4K capabilities, USB Type-C connectivity, and Bluetooth v5.0, it enables creators to produce seamless and engaging content effortlessly.”

The LUMIX G97 will be available from February 2025 at LUMIX Lounges, dealers across India, and Panasonic’s authorized D2C site. It is priced at ₹84,990 for the 12-60mm lens kit (DC-G97MGW) and ₹94,990 for the 14-140mm lens kit (DC-G97HGW).

Superb Picture Quality

The 20.3MP CMOS sensor paired with a high-performance image processor delivers vibrant colors and sharp details.

With the LUMIX Photo Style feature, users can fine-tune images using various colour effect options to match their creative vision.

The Live View Composite feature allows real-time combination of multiple exposures, creating stunning light trails, star trails, or illuminated scenes without overexposing the background.

Smooth Performance

The 5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S.2 system ensures stability, producing sharp photos and videos even in challenging conditions.

With 4K PHOTO capabilities, the camera captures high-resolution bursts at 30fps, making it perfect for fast-moving subjects or spontaneous scenes.

Versatile Video Features

Record in 4K at 30p with no time limitations, and experiment with slow-motion (max.4x) or quick-motion (max.8x) in FHD.

Capture cinematic footage with 12-stops of V-Log L.

Dedicated headphone and microphone jacks offer complete audio control during recording.

Intuitive Operation and Reliable Design

Featuring a 1,840k-dot free-angle LCD and 2,360k-dot OLED Live View Finder, framing and focusing are precise, even in bright conditions.

The durable dust/splash-resistant construction makes it reliable for daily use.

Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity enable seamless sharing and remote control, while USB Type-C charging enhances convenience.

The LUMIX G97 promises unmatched versatility and performance for content creators, photographers, and videographers, enabling them to push creative boundaries.