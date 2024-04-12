Realme Pad 2 Set to Enhance Tablet Market in India

Discover the new Realme Pad 2 launching in India on April 15. Expect a 11.5-inch 2K display, MediaTek Helio G99, up to 8GB RAM, and 33W fast charging. Available in Grey and Green.

The highly anticipated launch of the Realme Pad 2 in India is set for April 15, as the tech community buzzes with expectations for this latest Android tablet. This new offering from Realme promises several upgrades that aim to cater to both entertainment and basic productivity needs.

The Realme Pad 2 boasts a 11.5-inch 2K display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother scrolling and an enhanced visual experience. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, known for its balanced performance in mid-range devices. The tablet will be available in two configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a higher model featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, both expandable via microSD card​.

For those always on the go, the Realme Pad 2 is equipped with an 8360mAh battery, which supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. This allows users to recharge their tablet up to 50% in just about 50 minutes, a handy feature for those who need a quick power boost​.

In terms of design, the Realme Pad 2 is available in two sleek color options: Grey and Green. The build includes a modern look with a slim profile, making it both attractive and portable​​. The tablet also supports various connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and it has a USB Type-C port for versatile connections​.

However, it’s worth noting that despite its strengths in display and battery, the Realme Pad 2 does not come with additional accessories and thus, might not fully serve as a productivity powerhouse compared to more premium tablets. It is primarily positioned as an upgraded budget-friendly option suitable for media consumption and routine tasks​.

Priced competitively, the Realme Pad 2 offers a compelling choice for users looking for a reliable Android tablet without breaking the bank. As it hits the shelves both online and in physical stores across India, this launch could be a significant moment for Realme in capturing a larger share of the burgeoning tablet market in the region​​.