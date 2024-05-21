POCO Pad: The All-New Tablet from POCO Revealed!

Discover the POCO Pad, POCO's first-ever tablet, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 10,000mAh battery, and more. Expected to launch in May 2024.

POCO, a popular sub-brand of Xiaomi, is set to launch its first-ever tablet, the POCO Pad. This highly anticipated device is expected to hit the market soon, and it has already generated significant buzz. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming POCO Pad, including its specifications, features, and expected launch date.

Specifications and Features

The POCO Pad is poised to make a significant impact in the tablet market with its robust specifications and features. Here are the key details:

Display and Design

Screen Size : 12.1 inches

: 12.1 inches Display Type : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Resolution : 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels)

: 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

The POCO Pad will feature a large 12.1-inch IPS LCD display, offering a high resolution of 2.5K and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures sharp visuals and fluid performance, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

Performance

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 GPU : Adreno 710

: Adreno 710 RAM : 6GB or 8GB

: 6GB or 8GB Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, the POCO Pad is designed to deliver excellent performance. It will be available in two RAM variants, 6GB and 8GB, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage​​.

Camera

Rear Camera : 8MP, f/2.0, EIS

: 8MP, f/2.0, EIS Front Camera: 8MP, f/2.3

The tablet will sport an 8-megapixel rear camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls​​.

Battery and Charging

Battery Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh Charging: 33W fast charging

The POCO Pad is equipped with a substantial 10,000mAh battery, ensuring long usage times. It supports 33W fast charging, allowing for quick recharges​​.

Audio and Connectivity

Speakers : Quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos

: Quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos Headphone Jack : 3.5mm

: 3.5mm Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C

The tablet will feature a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity​​.

Operating System

OS: HyperOS 1.0 (based on Android 14)

The POCO Pad will run on HyperOS 1.0, which is based on the latest Android 14. This custom skin will provide a smooth and user-friendly experience​​.

Expected Launch Date

While the exact launch date has not been officially confirmed, it is speculated that the POCO Pad will debut around May 2024. This timing coincides with the anticipated launch of the POCO F6 series, suggesting a simultaneous release in various markets​.

Pricing

The pricing details of the POCO Pad are still under wraps. However, it is expected to be competitively priced around INR 25,000 in India, positioning it as a strong contender in the mid-range tablet segment​.

The POCO Pad marks POCO’s entry into the tablet market, and it promises to offer a compelling mix of performance, features, and value. With its high-resolution display, powerful processor, and extensive battery life, the POCO Pad is poised to be a strong competitor in the tablet market. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach its official launch.