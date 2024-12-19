Indian Gadget Awards – Best Mobile SoC of 2024 Winners: MediaTek Dimensity 7025, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and More

Explore the top winners of the Indian Gadget Awards 2024: MediaTek Dimensity 7025, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and more leading SoCs.

2024 has witnessed remarkable advancements in System-on-a-Chip (SoC) technologies, marking it as a year of significant progression. The Indian Gadget Awards 2024 recognized these achievements across 35 categories, involving over 35 jury members and 200 nominations. The spotlight was on innovations like the Apple A18 Pro, which stood out with its 3nm process technology, and others such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9300, which excelled in enhancing AI capabilities and performance.

Best Affordable SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7025

The award for the best budget-friendly SoC of the year went to the MediaTek Dimensity 7025. This chipset, crafted using a 6nm process, delivers a maximum frequency of 2.5GHz. It powers entry-level smartphones with competent performance for daily tasks and moderate gaming, as demonstrated in the Moto G64. This device excels in its class, capably running intensive games like BGMI and COD: Mobile, highlighting the chipset’s robust performance in budget segments.

Top Mainstream SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra

In the mainstream category, the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra took the top spot. This SoC utilizes a 4nm design and integrates four performance and four efficiency cores, achieving an optimal balance of power and energy efficiency. With capabilities like a 3.35GHz peak clock speed and 4K video recording at 60FPS, it powers devices such as the POCO X6 Pro, which dominates the sub Rs 25,000 market, affirming the chipset’s all-around efficiency.

Premium Category Winner: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Leading the premium segment, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was named the best mobile SoC. It is the preferred chipset for several high-end smartphones of 2024, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro. The SoC is celebrated for delivering exceptional performance, advanced gaming experiences, superior on-device AI, and leading-edge image processing capabilities, making it a pivotal component in flagship devices.

The Indian Gadget Awards 2024 has showcased the best of SoC technology, highlighting how these chips are pushing the boundaries of smartphone performance. From budget to premium categories, the MediaTek Dimensity 7025, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 have set new benchmarks in their respective segments. Each chip offers unique advantages, from efficient daily performance to high-end gaming and AI capabilities, indicating a promising direction for future developments in mobile technology. These innovations not only enhance user experience but also drive the industry forward, reflecting the dynamic evolution of mobile hardware in 2024.