OnePlus Expands Flagship Lineup with the OnePlus 13R

OnePlus introduces the OnePlus 13R, a slim and powerful flagship smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery and Gorilla Glass 7i. Launching globally on January 7, 2025, alongside new OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

OnePlus has officially taken the wraps off the OnePlus 13R, a new smartphone designed to deliver a compelling blend of style, performance, and user-friendly features. Positioned as a powerful yet accessible flagship device, the OnePlus 13R joins the OnePlus 13 as the second member in the OnePlus 13 series.

Design and Display

OnePlus has clearly prioritized aesthetics with the OnePlus 13R. The phone boasts a slim and refined design, measuring just 8mm thin. This sleek profile incorporates a flat screen display, a departure from the curved displays found on some other flagship models. Adding to its visual appeal, the OnePlus 13R will be offered in two elegant colorways: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, both drawing inspiration from natural elements.

Durability is also a key consideration. The OnePlus 13R utilizes the newly-developed Gorilla Glass 7i for both the front and back panels, providing enhanced protection against scratches and everyday wear and tear. This robust glass is complemented by an aluminum frame, contributing to the phone’s overall sense of quality and sophistication. Furthering its design language, the OnePlus 13R adopts a camera layout that adheres to the golden ratio, creating a sense of visual harmony.

Camera System

The OnePlus 13R shares a key feature with its OnePlus 13 sibling: a versatile triple camera system. OnePlus emphasizes the camera’s ability to capture crisp and detailed images even in dynamic situations. Whether photographing fast-moving subjects like children or pets, users can expect blur-free results and impressive clarity.

Battery and Performance

OnePlus is equipping the OnePlus 13R with a substantial 6,000mAh battery. This large battery capacity is intended to provide ample power to support the phone’s “flagship level performance.” While specific details about the processor and other internal hardware remain scarce, the emphasis on performance suggests a powerful chipset and ample memory.

Software also plays a role in the user experience. OnePlus describes the OnePlus 13R as having a “lighter than air” operating system, hinting at a focus on optimization and smooth performance. This likely translates to a fluid and responsive user interface, free from lag or stutter.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

In tandem with the OnePlus 13R announcement, OnePlus also revealed a new color option for its popular OnePlus Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds. Joining the existing colorways, Sapphire Blue adds another stylish choice for consumers. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are known for their comfortable fit, sleek design with a leather-textured finish, and advanced audio technology. Features such as touch controls, active noise cancellation, and impressive sound quality make them a compelling option for audio enthusiasts.

Furthermore, OnePlus has hinted at a new AI Translation feature that will be introduced with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in partnership with the OnePlus 13 series. This suggests a focus on enhancing communication and convenience, potentially allowing for real-time translation during calls or media playback.

Launch Date

Both the OnePlus 13R and the new Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are scheduled to launch globally on January 7, 2025. This launch event is likely to provide further details about the phone’s specifications, features, and pricing.