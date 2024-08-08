Xiaomi's Redmi Pad SE 4G is now available for purchase starting at INR 9,999. Features a 22cm 90Hz display, dual speakers, 4G connectivity, and a powerful battery.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Now Available for Purchase, Starting at INR 9,999

Xiaomi’s latest budget-friendly tablet, the Redmi Pad SE 4G, has officially hit the market today, August 8th, 2024, starting at 12 PM. This addition expands Xiaomi’s tablet lineup, offering users more options in their connected ecosystem.

Key Features of the Redmi Pad SE 4G

Immersive Display: 22 cm, 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

Audio Experience: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 4G cellular connectivity, dual 4G calling, 2+1 SIM slot

Performance: MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB RAM

Battery Life: 6650mAh battery for all-day usage

Eye Comfort: TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Pad SE 4G comes in Forest Green, Urban Grey, and Ocean Blue colors and comes in two variants:

4GB + 64GB: INR 9,999

4GB + 128GB: INR 10,999

As an introductory offer, ICICI Credit Card holders and those opting for Credit EMIs can avail a discount of INR 1,000. The Redmi Pad SE Cover is priced at INR 999.

The tablet is available for purchase on mi.com, Flipkart, and through Xiaomi Retail Partners.