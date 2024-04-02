LG Launches WebOS-Based MyView Smart Monitors in India: Discover Prices and Models

Discover LG's MyView Smart Monitors in India: featuring webOS, 4K display, smart capabilities without a PC, and competitive pricing. Perfect for both home and office use.

LG Electronics has unveiled its latest innovation, the MyView smart monitors, marking a significant leap in smart home entertainment and productivity solutions. These state-of-the-art monitors, leveraging the webOS platform, are designed to cater to a broad spectrum of user needs, from immersive entertainment to seamless productivity, without the necessity of a conventional PC setup.

The MyView series boasts a 32-inch UHD (4K) IPS display, ensuring exceptional clarity and color accuracy with 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, HDR10 compatibility, and peak brightness levels of up to 350 nits. Notably, these monitors incorporate advanced features such as NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, aiming to provide a fluid and dynamic viewing experience. The models differ slightly in design; the 32SR70U features an all-in-one design integrating LG Room and TV functionalities, while the 32SR83U offers slimmer bezels, tilt function, and adjustable screen height, making it more suitable for office environments​ ​.

One of the unique aspects of the MyView monitors is their ‘smart’ capabilities, powered by LG’s webOS platform. This feature enables users to enjoy a standalone experience with access to LG channels, OTT services, home fitness programs, and more. Additionally, the monitors offer remote connection to cloud PCs, supporting office applications like MS Office, and allow for screen sharing with iOS and Android devices. The integration of the LG ThinQ app transforms these monitors into a smart home hub, controlling various home appliances directly from the monitor​ ​.

The LG MyView smart monitors come with the added convenience of Bluetooth and USB 2.0 connectivity, allowing users to connect keyboards and mice for remote work. They support applications such as Microsoft 365 and Google‘s productivity suite directly through the browser, with no computer required. An optional detachable webcam, boasting Full HD resolution, is available for video conferencing, enhancing the monitor’s versatility for professional use. Furthermore, each monitor includes a remote control for easy navigation of webOS 23 features, such as streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+​.

Regarding pricing, the MyView smart monitors are competitively priced within the market. The 32SR70U model is priced at approximately 699,000 won (around $538 USD), and the 32SR83U model at about 749,000 won (around $577 USD), showcasing LG’s commitment to providing high-quality, smart features at an accessible price point​​.

LG’s launch of the MyView smart monitors in India introduces a versatile and sophisticated option for users seeking an all-in-one entertainment and productivity solution. By combining 4K display technology with smart capabilities through webOS, LG offers a compelling product that stands out in the crowded monitor market.