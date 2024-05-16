Huawei Expands Product Line with New Wireless Mouse, Kids Smartwatch, and Smart Glasses

Huawei launches new wireless mouse, kids watch, and smart glasses with advanced features, ergonomic design, and practical solutions for everyday use.

Huawei has recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of several new devices, including a wireless mouse, a kids’ watch, and smart glasses. These releases are part of Huawei’s ongoing commitment to diversify its consumer electronics offerings.

Huawei Wireless Mouse

Huawei’s new wireless mouse is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from gamers to office workers. The mouse features an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable grip, even during prolonged use. It supports both Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4G wireless connection modes, making it versatile and easy to use across different devices.

One of the standout features is the ScreenHop function, which allows the cursor to move seamlessly between multiple screens, enhancing productivity for users who work with multiple monitors. Additionally, the mouse’s DPI can be adjusted automatically based on the device it is connected to, ensuring optimal performance whether you’re editing documents, gaming, or designing​.

Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro

The Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro is a feature-rich smartwatch designed specifically for children. It boasts a 1.41-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 341 PPI, ensuring clarity and ease of use. The watch is equipped with a 9-system AI positioning feature, allowing parents to track their children’s whereabouts accurately. It also includes safety features such as an SOS button and a secure zone setup.

In terms of durability, the watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and features a fast-charging capability, providing a full day’s charge in just 20 minutes. The inclusion of sports modes and UV sensors encourages children to stay active and spend more time outdoors.

triple noise cancellation technology, ensuring clear voice calls and an immersive audio experience. The Eyewear 2 offers an impressive battery life, providing up to 11 hours of music playback and 9 hours of call time. A quick 10-minute charge gives users three hours of usage.

The glasses are crafted with a lightweight titanium frame and are compatible with Zeiss prescription lenses, making them both stylish and functional. They also have an IP54 rating, meaning they are water-resistant and suitable for everyday use. The Eyewear 2 is set to launch in the EU market on October 18, priced at €300 ($258), with global availability details to follow​​.

Huawei’s latest releases showcase the company’s innovation in the consumer electronics space, offering advanced features and practical solutions for everyday use. From ergonomic designs to child safety and enhanced connectivity, these devices are set to cater to a diverse audience, enhancing their daily tech interactions