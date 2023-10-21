Logitech G Releases PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse

Logitech G, an affiliate of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), unveiled its latest addition to the PRO Series Line – the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse.

Key Highlights:

Collaboration with professional esports athletes over three years for product development.

Incorporates LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches combining optical sensor speed with mechanical feel.

Features the new HERO 2 Sensor with over 500 inches per second tracking and up to 32,000 DPI.

Retains the award-winning shape of the original PRO Superlight and weighs only 60 grams.

Comes with a 95-hour battery life, POWERPLAY compatibility, and zero-additive PTFE mouse feet.

The Pro Series uses post-consumer recycled plastic and has FSC™-certified paper packaging.

All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral.

Available in Black, Magenta, and white for INR 16,995.

Logitech G, renowned for its innovations in gaming technologies and gear, has spent the last three years collaborating with many of the globe’s top professional esports athletes to refine the PRO Series gear. The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse is a testament to this partnership, offering precision, performance, and reliability.

The mouse is equipped with cutting-edge technology such as LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches, which merge the efficiency of optical sensors with the tactile feedback of mechanical switches. Additionally, the mouse integrates the HERO 2 Sensor, which boasts tracking capabilities surpassing 500 inches per second and a maximum of 32,000 DPI. Feedback from pro gamers has also been instrumental in the design process, ensuring that the new mouse retains the award-winning ergonomics of its predecessor, while also maintaining a lightweight profile at just 60 grams. Advanced features such as a 95-hour battery life, POWERPLAY compatibility, and zero-additive PTFE mouse feet enhance the user experience.

Beyond its performance attributes, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 is also part of Logitech’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability. Materials such as post-consumer recycled plastic are incorporated in the design, and the product packaging is sourced from FSC™-certified forests. All products under the Logitech G umbrella are carbon neutral, underscoring the company’s dedication to a greener future.