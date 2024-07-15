L&T Semiconductor Technologies Partners with CP Plus to Develop Semiconductor Chips for CCTV Camera Solutions

L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) has entered into a Master Collaboration Agreement (MCA) with Aditya Infotech Limited to develop and supply state-of-the-art systems-on-chip (SoC) and other system solutions for CCTV cameras. Aditya Infotech, known for its popular CP Plus branded CCTV cameras, will be a key collaborator in this venture.

Present at the signing ceremony were notable figures including Dr. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator – R&D Electronics & IT, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD – Aditya Infotech; Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive – LTSCT; Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CDO & Global Head of Engineering – LTSCT; and Mr. S M Sundaresan, Head of Marketing & Business Development – LTSCT. Mr. Manish Sharma, Chair of FICCI’s Committee on Electronics Manufacturing, also attended the event.

Boost to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ Initiatives

Dr. Sunita Verma highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “This collaboration showcases the capabilities of Indian companies to manufacture world-class semiconductor products. It will enhance the Make in India initiative and bolster the design in India movement, strengthening a trusted supply chain aligned with MeitY’s policies. Congratulations to LTSCT, CP Plus, and the FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee on this achievement.”

Focus on High-Performance SoCs and Data Security

LTSCT Chief Executive Mr. Sandeep Kumar emphasized the collaboration’s aim to develop high-performance SoCs tailored for the Indian surveillance camera market, with a strong focus on data security. He stated, “We will leverage LTSCT’s prowess in semiconductor technology solutions and CP Plus’s extensive market insights and manufacturing expertise to create a legacy of designed-and-made in India tech products.”

Enhancing Indian Surveillance and Security Camera Technologies

Aditya Infotech MD Mr. Aditya Khemka remarked, “The Indian surveillance and security camera technologies are set to achieve significant penetration, contributing to India’s GDP and creating jobs. The CP Plus partnership with LTSCT aims to develop indigenous Indian IP SoCs & system solutions and a range of advanced AI IP CCTV products for both the Indian and global markets. We are excited to collaborate with LTSCT, and CP Plus is committed to producing IP CCTV products using these SoCs, adhering to the highest standards of data and cyber security.”

Commitment to Indigenous Semiconductor Content

The partnership between LTSCT and CP Plus underscores a shared commitment to maximizing indigenous semiconductors content in surveillance camera solutions, complying with security and regulatory standards set by MeitY, and creating competitive tech products for global markets.