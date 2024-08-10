Mahindra Thar Roxx Set to Launch on August 15th

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the highly anticipated 5-door version of its popular SUV, the Thar, on August 15, 2024. The new model, dubbed the ‘Thar Roxx,’ has generated significant excitement, with the manufacturer recently releasing tantalizing glimpses of the vehicle. The latest teaser image has now unveiled the front fascia of the SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design

In the latest teaser image, the Thar Roxx showcases a series of striking upgrades that differentiate it from its three-door counterpart. A notable highlight is the introduction of a new six-vertical double-slat grille, further enhancing its rugged and bold appearance.

The fascia also features refined circular headlamps that now incorporate LED projectors and distinctive C-shaped integrated DRLs, lending a modern edge to the vehicle. While the fog lights and turn indicators retain their positions, they have been redesigned for a sleeker and more streamlined look. Additional updates include dual-tone ORVMs and a silver bumper.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to boast a range of premium features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a similarly sized digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

In terms of safety, the Thar is anticipated to include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera. It may also feature ADAS tech such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine

Mahindra is likely to offer the Thar Roxx with a choice of three engines: the existing 2.0-litre turbo petrol, the 2.2-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engine options will be paired with both manual and automatic transmission choices. Like the three-door variant, the Thar Roxx will come standard with rear-wheel drive and a 4WD setup.