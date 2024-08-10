TVS NTorq 125 Gets a Colorful Update: New Shades for Standard and Race XP Variants

TVS NTorq 125 gets a stylish makeover with new colors for both standard and Race XP models. Turquoise, Harlequin Blue, Nardo Grey for standard, and a stealthy matte black for Race XP.

TVS Motor Company has injected a fresh dose of style into its popular NTorq 125 scooter lineup with a range of new colors. The standard TVS NTorq 125 now offers a choice of Turquoise, Harlequin Blue, and Nardo Grey, adding a splash of vibrancy to its appeal. Meanwhile, the sportier Race XP variant embraces a stealthier persona with a new matte black finish.

Enhanced Aesthetics for Both Variants:

Beyond the new colors, TVS has also paid attention to the finer details. The standard NTorq 125 models now sport updated decals on the front apron and under-seat panels, creating a more cohesive and eye-catching look. The Race XP, on the other hand, stands out with its combination of matte and glossy piano black shades, further accentuated by chequered graphics on the apron and striking red alloy wheels. This creates a bold and aggressive aesthetic that’s sure to resonate with riders who crave a sportier vibe.

Pricing and Performance:

Despite the aesthetic upgrades, the pricing for both variants remains unchanged. The base NTorq 125 starts at an attractive Rs. 86,871/- (ex-showroom), making it an accessible option for budget-conscious buyers. The Race XP, with its enhanced features and performance tuning, commands a slightly higher price of Rs. 97,501/- (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, both variants retain their mechanical configurations. The Race XP continues to lead the pack with its powerful 124.8cc engine that churns out 10.6 BHP and 10.8 Nm of torque, offering a thrilling ride experience. The standard NTorq 125, while slightly less powerful with 9.25 BHP and 10.05 Nm of torque, still delivers a peppy and enjoyable performance.

Features and Technology:

The Race XP further distinguishes itself with additional features such as two riding modes (Street and Race) that allow riders to tailor the scooter’s performance to their preferences, and voice assistant functions for added convenience and connectivity on the go.

Both variants share a common set of features designed to enhance the overall riding experience. These include a comprehensive LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to access various functions and information through their smartphones. The NTorq 125 also boasts 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front forks for a smooth ride, and a rear monoshock for added stability. Braking is handled by drum brakes on both ends for the base variants, while the higher variants, including the Race XP, get the added safety of a front disc brake.

With its fresh color options, updated decals, and unchanged pricing, the TVS NTorq 125 lineup becomes an even more compelling proposition for scooter enthusiasts. Whether you prioritize style, performance, or a combination of both, there’s now an NTorq 125 that’s perfectly tailored to your taste.