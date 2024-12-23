MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 8400 Chip with Advanced AI Capabilities

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 8400, a new smartphone chip designed to deliver powerful AI performance. The chip builds upon the technology of the flagship Dimensity 9400, bringing an “All Big Core” design to the premium smartphone segment. This design, combined with a robust NPU 880 and the Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), aims to accelerate Gen-AI tasks and transform traditional AI applications into more sophisticated ones.

Performance and Efficiency

The Dimensity 8400 features an eight-core Arm Cortex-A725 processor with speeds up to 3.25GHz, resulting in a 41% increase in multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 8300. Despite the performance boost, MediaTek has managed to achieve a 44% reduction in peak power consumption.

Gaming Enhancements

The chip incorporates the Arm Mali-G720 GPU, which provides a 24% improvement in peak performance and 42% greater power efficiency compared to the Dimensity 8300. Gaming experiences are further enhanced by MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC) for smoother gameplay and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 for real-time performance optimization.

AI Capabilities

With its NPU 880, the Dimensity 8400 supports LLM/SLM/LMMs globally, enabling users to utilize Gen-AI applications such as translation, content generation, and AI recording. The integration of MediaTek’s DAE allows developers to create agentic AI applications that can anticipate user needs and adapt to their preferences.

Camera and Connectivity

The MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP utilizes QPD remosaic technology for improved light capture, faster focus, and high-resolution images. The chip also supports HDR recording across the entire zoom range. In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 8400 includes a 5G-A modem with support for up to 3CC-CA and speeds up to 5.17Gbps. Network Observation System (NOS) technology optimizes network connectivity and power efficiency by intelligently switching between 5G and Wi-Fi. The chip also supports displays with resolutions up to WQHD+ at 144Hz and dual-screen configurations.