OPPO India Prepares for Launch of the Reno13 Series

OPPO India is gearing up to release its much-anticipated OPPO Reno13 series, slated for a January 2025 launch. This new line of smartphones promises a combination of sophisticated design, durability, and performance. The series will feature two distinct models: the OPPO Reno13 and the OPPO Reno13 Pro, each available in two unique color options.

Aesthetic Innovation and Color Options

OPPO’s commitment to innovative design is evident in the OPPO Reno13 series. Each variant showcases a unique blend of matte and glossy finishes, highlighting the company’s mastery of material design. The Reno13 Pro will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender. The Graphite Grey option offers a modern aesthetic with a matte finish accented by subtle glossy touches, while the Mist Lavender variant presents a calming, yet sophisticated purple hue.

The standard Reno13 will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue. These colors have been specifically designed for the Indian market. The Luminous Blue variant features an eye-catching glowing effect around the camera module, achieved through offset printing and a reflective coating. The Ivory White option creates a delicate, shimmering effect, reminiscent of butterfly wings. The interplay of light and shadow, achieved through grayscale exposure laser direct writing, gives all models a dynamic, premium appearance that shifts when viewed from different angles.

Premium Build and Slim Profile

The OPPO Reno13 series isn’t just about looks; it’s built to last. Both models feature an Aerospace-grade aluminum frame, contributing to their sleek and premium feel. Despite their robust construction, the devices are remarkably slim and lightweight. The Reno13 Pro measures a mere 7.55mm thin and weighs 195g. The standard Reno13 is even slimmer, with the Ivory White model at 7.24mm and the Luminous Blue model at 7.29mm, both weighing 181g.

Enhanced Display and Ergonomic Design

The OPPO Reno13 series boasts a visually stunning display experience. Both models feature an almost borderless OLED screen. The Reno13 Pro features ultra-slim 1.62mm bezels and a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno13 has 1.81mm bezels and a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. The ergonomic design of the OPPO Reno13 series is further enhanced by a One-piece Sculpted Glass Back, while the front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Robust Protection with All-Round Armour Architecture

Durability is a key feature of the OPPO Reno13 series. The Aerospace-Grade aluminum frame not only adds to the phone’s elegance but also provides robust protection against drops. At the core of the OPPO Reno13 series design is the All-Round Armour architecture. This architecture combines a tough exterior, including a durable screen, back cover, and alloy frame, with internal Sponge Bionic Cushioning for added shock absorption.

The OPPO Reno13 series boasts impressive dust and water resistance ratings. It is IP66 rated for splash resistance, IP68 rated for immersion in fresh water up to 1.5 meters (tested up to 2 meters in OPPO labs) for 30 minutes, and IP69 rated for resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets up to 80 degrees Celsius.

The OPPO Reno13 series is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to delivering smartphones that are both stylish and durable, offering a premium experience that caters to the needs of the Indian market.