OPPO Reno13 Series India Launch: Design, Specs, and Pre-order Offers

OPPO Reno13 series launches in India in January 2025. Featuring durable design, IP68 rating, and stunning OLED displays, the series offers two models: Reno13 Pro and Reno13.

OPPO is gearing up for the India launch of its Reno13 series in January 2025. Following a successful debut in China, the series promises a blend of elegant design, robust build, and impressive durability. Let’s delve into the details revealed by OPPO India.

Elegant Design Features

The Reno13 series showcases a sophisticated aesthetic, employing a unique blend of matte and glossy finishes. This is achieved through grayscale exposure laser direct writing, a technique that creates dynamic textures that shift with light and viewing angle.

OPPO introduces a special Luminous Blue variant exclusively for the Indian market. This variant features a captivating glowing effect around the camera module, made possible by offset printing and reflective coating.

The Ivory White variant offers a softer aesthetic, with a gentle light effect reminiscent of butterfly wings.

The Reno13 Pro comes in two elegant color options: Mist Lavender, a calming purple tone, and Graphite Grey, featuring a matte finish with subtle glossy accents for a more professional look.

Variants and Colors

The Reno13 series will be available in two models:

Reno13 Pro: Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender

Reno13: Ivory White and Luminous Blue

All variants prioritize ergonomic design and durable construction, highlighting OPPO’s commitment to craftsmanship.

Build and Dimensions

Built with an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, the Reno13 series offers a sleek and lightweight profile:

Reno13 Pro: 7.55mm thick, 195g

Reno13: 7.24mm (Ivory White) and 7.29mm (Luminous Blue), both weighing 181g

The devices boast a one-piece sculpted glass back and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front for enhanced durability. The Reno13 Pro features ultra-slim bezels measuring 1.62mm, achieving a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. The Reno13 offers bezels of 1.81mm and a 93.4% ratio. Both models provide nearly borderless OLED displays for an immersive viewing experience.

Durability Features

OPPO has incorporated its All-Round Armour Architecture in the Reno13 series, combining external protection with internal sponge bionic cushioning. The series boasts impressive IP ratings:

IP66: Dust and splash resistance

IP68: Water resistance for up to 1.5 meters (tested up to 2 meters for 30 minutes)

IP69: Resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets (up to 80°C)

Launch and Offers

The Reno13 series is anticipated to launch in the first week of January 2025, with an open sale commencing on January 9th, 2025, according to the OPPO India website.

Pre-launch offers include: