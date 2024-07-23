Verizon Experiences Earnings Dip as Phone Upgrades Slow Down

Verizon (VZ) recently reported a slight dip in its earnings for the second quarter of 2024, attributing the decline to changing consumer behaviors. While the company generated a 0.6% increase in total operating revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching ₹2.67 trillion, it fell short of analyst expectations of ₹2.69 trillion.

Fewer Wireless Customers Upgrading Devices

A significant factor contributing to the lower-than-expected revenue is a decrease in wireless equipment revenue. This decline is primarily due to fewer customers upgrading their phones, as evidenced by a 13% year-over-year decrease in total upgrades during the second quarter.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg acknowledges that this trend of low phone upgrades has been ongoing and suggests that the improved quality and longevity of newer phones may be a contributing factor. However, he remains optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate this situation. The upcoming release of Apple’s new iPhones, with their innovative AI features, may also help to reverse this trend.

Price Increases Lead to Churn

Another challenge Verizon faces is a slight increase in its consumer postpaid phone churn rate. This means more wireless customers are discontinuing their service with the company. Verizon attributes this to recent price increases implemented in March 2024, which are expected to generate over ₹8,100 crores in annualized wireless service revenue. Despite this, the company anticipates that the majority of the price-related churn is behind them and expects full-year consumer postpaid phone churn to remain stable or slightly improve compared to the previous year.

Verizon’s second-quarter earnings report reflects a challenging landscape marked by changing consumer habits and pricing adjustments. While the company faces headwinds from decreased phone upgrades and price-related churn, it remains optimistic about its ability to adapt and evolve. The upcoming release of new iPhones and the anticipated stabilization of churn rates offer potential avenues for recovery. Verizon’s resilience and focus on innovation may prove crucial in navigating these challenges and maintaining its position in the competitive telecommunications market.