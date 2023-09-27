Meta Connect 2023: Your Guide to Watching the Quest 3 Reveal

The tech world is abuzz with anticipation as Meta, formerly known as Facebook, gears up for its annual Connect conference. The spotlight this year is on the much-awaited Quest 3 reveal, and enthusiasts around the globe are eager to get a first look at this next-generation device.

Quest 3: The Next Leap in VR

The Meta Quest 3 is set to be the star of the Connect 2023 conference. This latest version of the headset comes three years after its predecessor and less than a year since the unveiling of the Quest Pro, a mixed-reality headset targeted at enterprise users.

Mark Zuckerberg, the visionary behind Meta, teased the Quest 3 on Instagram a few weeks ago. He described it as the “first mainstream headset with high-res color mixed reality.” Notably, the device is touted to be 40% thinner than the Quest 2, offering enhanced comfort. It boasts better displays, a next-gen Qualcomm chipset with double the graphics performance, and is labeled as Meta’s most powerful headset to date.

Software Innovations and AI Integration

Beyond the hardware, Meta is set to showcase its advancements in software and mixed reality experiences. The company hopes these innovations will attract a new generation of VR and mixed reality enthusiasts. A significant focus will be on artificial intelligence (AI). Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta has been developing its own large language models and AI-driven applications. These advancements are expected to be highlighted during the Connect 2023 conference.

How to Watch the Reveal

For those eager to witness the Quest 3 unveiling in real-time, the best way is to bookmark Meta’s official Facebook page. The company will be livestreaming the keynote there, ensuring fans worldwide can be part of the excitement1. Additionally, tech enthusiasts can stay tuned to TechCrunch for real-time updates and in-depth coverage of the event.

In Conclusion: Key Takeaways

Quest 3 Reveal: The highlight of the Meta Connect 2023 conference, offering a glimpse into the future of VR.

Innovative Features: The Quest 3 boasts high-res color mixed reality, a sleeker design, and powerful performance.

Competitive Pricing: At $499, the Quest 3 is set to disrupt the market with its affordability.

Livestream Details: Fans can watch the reveal live on Meta’s official Facebook page.

The Meta Connect 2023 conference promises to be a landmark event in the tech calendar. With the Quest 3 reveal on the horizon, the future of virtual reality looks brighter than ever.