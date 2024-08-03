MG Windsor EV: India’s First Crossover Utility Vehicle Set to Launch

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce the MG Windsor, a groundbreaking Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV), during the festive season of 2024. Based on the successful Wuling Cloud EV model, the MG Windsor is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian electric vehicle market.

Affordable Electric Innovation

With an expected price tag below Rs 20 lakh, the MG Windsor aims to offer an enticing combination of affordability and advanced technology. While specific details are yet to be confirmed, industry experts anticipate that the Windsor will likely inherit the Wuling Cloud EV’s two battery pack options: 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh. This configuration could potentially provide a driving range of up to 460 km, making it a compelling choice for eco-conscious consumers.

Strategic Partnership for Growth

The MG Windsor’s development stems from a significant joint venture between SAIC Motor, China’s largest automaker, and India’s JSW Group. This strategic partnership, established in November, seeks to accelerate MG Motor’s expansion and transformation within the Indian automotive landscape. MG Motor, originally a British brand now under the ownership of Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, is poised for a new chapter in its Indian journey.

A Blend of Comfort and Space

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, expressed his excitement about the MG Windsor, drawing a parallel to the world-renowned Windsor Castle. He emphasized the vehicle’s cutting-edge technology and futuristic design, positioning it as an ideal choice for those seeking the comfort of a sedan combined with the spaciousness of an SUV.

Honoring India’s Olympic Champions

In a heartwarming gesture, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that every Indian Olympic medalist will receive an MG Windsor as a gift. This act of appreciation recognizes the dedication and achievements of India’s athletic heroes.