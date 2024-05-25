Microsoft Adds Controversial App to Windows 11: What You Need to Know

Microsoft faces backlash for adding ads in Windows 11 Start menu and Settings app, sparking user frustration and controversy.

Microsoft is stirring controversy by integrating more advertisements directly into Windows 11. The latest updates to the operating system have introduced ads within the Start menu and the Settings app, sparking significant backlash from users and industry observers alike.

Ads in the Start Menu

The most notable change is the appearance of ads in the Start menu. These ads, labeled as “recommendations,” appear in the “Recommended” section and are essentially promotions for third-party apps like the Opera browser. While Microsoft frames these recommendations as a way to help users discover useful apps, many users view them as intrusive ads that disrupt the user experience.

This feature is currently being tested with Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel in the U.S., and it’s uncertain if it will roll out to all users. However, the backlash has been swift, with many criticizing Microsoft for turning the Start menu into an advertising space​.

Game Pass Ads in Settings

Additionally, Microsoft is testing a new ad for its Xbox Game Pass within the Settings app. This ad targets users who actively play games on their PCs and appears on the Settings homepage. This move has also faced criticism, as users feel that critical areas of the operating system should remain ad-free.

The Game Pass ad will be shown only to those who have signed into their PCs with a Microsoft account and use Windows 11 Home or Pro editions. Microsoft justifies this by claiming it enhances the gaming experience by promoting relevant services, but this rationale hasn’t placated many users​​.

Automatic Launch of Copilot

Another controversial feature Microsoft is pushing is the automatic launch of Copilot, their AI assistant, when Windows 11 starts up. Initially tested with a small group of users, this feature is now being expanded. While it is intended to enhance productivity by providing immediate access to AI tools, many users find it intrusive and unnecessary. The feature is limited to devices with widescreen monitors and can be disabled through the settings, but the default activation has still sparked a negative response from the community​​.

User Reactions and Microsoft’s Response

The introduction of these ads and automatic features has not been well received by the Windows community. Many users express frustration over the increasing number of ads in critical parts of the operating system, likening it to turning their PCs into billboards. Some users have taken to forums and social media to voice their displeasure, urging Microsoft to reconsider these changes.

Microsoft’s response has been to emphasize that these features are still in the testing phase and that user feedback will play a crucial role in determining their final implementation. The company has also pointed out that users have the option to disable these ads through the settings, though this doesn’t fully address the core issue for many critics.