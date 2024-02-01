Moto G24 Power Launched in India: A Powerhouse of Features and Affordability

Motorola has introduced its latest offering, the Moto G24 Power, in the Indian market, a device that promises to be a game changer in the budget smartphone segment. The phone’s launch has garnered attention due to its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, positioning it as a strong contender in its category.

Key Highlights:

Launch of Moto G24 Power in India, starting at a budget-friendly price of ₹8,999.

Equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage with additional virtual RAM support.

Sports a 50MP dual camera setup and a 16MP front camera.

Runs on Android 14 with Motorola’s My UX skin.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G24 Power comes in two variants: the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model priced at ₹8,999, and the 8GB RAM variant at ₹9,999. It will be available for purchase starting February 7, exclusively on Flipkart, with attractive bank offers and EMIs starting at ₹352 per month.

Impressive Specifications

The phone‘s 6.6-inch HD+ display ensures a vibrant and smooth user experience with its 90Hz refresh rate. At its core, the Moto G24 Power is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, known for its efficiency and performance. The device offers two RAM options, 4GB and 8GB, both coupled with 128GB storage. The additional RAM feature further enhances its multitasking capabilities.

Camera and Connectivity

The Moto G24 Power boasts a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The 16MP front camera is adept for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Design and Build

The device, with dimensions of 163.49 x 74.53 x 8.99mm and weighing 197 grams, provides a comfortable grip. It also comes with an IP52 rating for water repellence, enhancing its durability.

The Complete Package

Accompanied by a 33W TurboPower charger and USB-Type C cable, the Moto G24 Power is designed to cater to the needs of the modern user. Its massive battery ensures prolonged usage, making it a strong choice for consumers looking for performance and value.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the Moto G24 Power. This octa-core processor is known for its balanced performance, catering to everyday tasks and moderate gaming needs efficiently. The phone comes with a unique feature – the additional RAM support. With this, users can temporarily use a portion of the phone’s storage as RAM, enhancing the multitasking capabilities. For instance, the 8GB RAM variant can effectively use up to 16GB of RAM with this feature, a boon for users who juggle between multiple apps.

Camera Capabilities

In the camera department, the Moto G24 Power does not disappoint. The rear dual-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor offering high-resolution shots and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up photography. The camera is equipped with features like Auto Night Vision, aimed at enhancing low-light photography, making it versatile for various shooting conditions. The 16MP front camera, housed in a punch-hole design, promises clear and detailed selfies, suitable for both personal captures and video conferencing.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The device supports essential connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support provides quick and secure access to the phone. For audio, the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver an immersive sound experience, elevating the media consumption experience.

Conclusion

The Moto G24 Power is a compelling package offering robust performance, impressive camera capabilities, and a large battery at an affordable price point, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers in India​​​​​​​​.