Moto G24 Power Launches in India: A Power-Packed Device at Competitive Prices

Motorola has recently expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G24 Power. This new addition boasts significant features and specifications, catering to the needs of tech-savvy users looking for high-performance devices at competitive prices.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging

IP52-rated water-repellent design

Dual camera setup: 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Storage options: 128GB

RAM options: 4GB and 8GB

Connectivity includes Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

Operating System: Android 14

The Moto G24 Power is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, ensuring robust performance for both day-to-day and intensive usage. The device’s standout feature is its massive 6,000mAh battery, supported by 33W TurboPower fast charging technology, promising extended usage times without frequent recharges.

Design and Display

The phone flaunts a 6.56-inch display, providing an immersive viewing experience. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build, enhancing its durability and making it more resilient to everyday splashes and spills.

Camera and Storage

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Moto G24 Power’s dual-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The 16-megapixel front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. Storage won’t be an issue, as the phone offers a generous 128GB of internal storage.

Connectivity and Security

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G24 Power includes options such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, ensuring quick and secure access to the device.

Price and Availability

The Moto G24 Power is priced competitively, offering two variants – 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM, catering to different user needs and preferences.

The Moto G24 Power stands out as a feature-rich smartphone that balances performance, camera quality, and battery life, all at a price point that is accessible to a wide range of consumers. Its launch in India signifies Motorola’s commitment to delivering high-quality devices that cater to the evolving needs of customers in the market​​.