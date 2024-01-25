Moto G24 Power: Motorola’s Latest with 90Hz Display and 6000mAh Battery Set to Launch in India

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Moto G24 Power, in India on January 30, 2024. This new addition to Motorola’s smartphone lineup boasts several impressive features that are poised to make it a strong contender in the competitive Indian market.

Key Highlights:

6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display

MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage

Dual rear camera setup: 50MP main and 2MP macro

16MP front camera

6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 14 OS with My UX

IP52 water-repellent design

Available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue

Specifications and Features

The Moto G24 Power sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution, promising a smooth and vibrant visual experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, accompanied by options of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. This configuration suggests a device that can handle multitasking and storage-intensive applications with ease.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with My UX and is assured to receive one major Android OS update and three years of security patches.

Design and Durability

The Moto G24 Power boasts an IP52-rated water-repellent chassis, ensuring durability against everyday spills and splashes. Its design includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security, along with a dual speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Battery and Connectivity

One of the most notable features of the Moto G24 Power is its large 6000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. This massive battery capacity is likely to offer extended usage times, making it ideal for users who are frequently on the move. For connectivity, the device includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Availability and Pricing

Motorola has announced that the Moto G24 Power will be available in two color variants, Ink Blue and Glacier Blue, and it can be purchased from Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and various retail stores in India. While the official pricing will be confirmed on the launch date, it is expected to be around Rs 10,000, making it a compelling option in the budget smartphone segment​​​​​​​​.

The Moto G24 Power is set to make its mark in the Indian smartphone market with its combination of performance, durability, and affordability. With its large display, powerful battery, and the latest Android OS, it caters to the needs of a wide range of users, from casual to power users. The official launch on January 30 will unveil the final piece of the puzzle – its pricing, which could be a key factor in its success in the competitive Indian smartphone market. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting launch.