Moto G24 Power Set to Electrify Indian Smartphone Market with January 30 Launch

Motorola is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G24 Power on January 30, 2024. This new addition to the Moto G series promises to be a budget-friendly yet powerful option for smartphone enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date: Set for January 30, 2024.

Display: 6.56″ HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Camera: Dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter; 16MP front camera.

Battery: Robust 6000mAh capacity with 33W fast charging.

Storage: Options up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Additional Features: IP52 water repellent design, Android 14, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Expected Pricing: Under Rs.10,000.

Availability: Via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and retail stores.

Design and Display

The Moto G24 Power boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display that supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, offering a vivid and responsive user experience. Its design is accentuated by a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, and it comes in attractive Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colors.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This setup is designed to deliver efficient and smooth performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. The phone runs on the latest Android 14, providing users with a fresh and updated software experience.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Moto G24 Power’s camera configuration. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor complemented by a 2MP macro shooter, ideal for capturing detailed images. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera, ensuring high-quality images.

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features of the Moto G24 Power is its powerful 6000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. This large battery capacity ensures that users can enjoy prolonged usage without frequent charging.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The device includes a range of connectivity options, such as dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for enhanced security. The stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos add an immersive audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

While the exact pricing of the Moto G24 Power is yet to be announced, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious consumers. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and other leading retail stores across the country.

Future Outlook and Consumer Expectations

As the smartphone market in India continues to evolve, Motorola’s Moto G24 Power represents a shift towards offering feature-rich devices at more accessible price points. This launch is not just significant for Motorola but also for the Indian smartphone market, highlighting the growing demand for high-value, budget-friendly smartphones.

The Moto G24 Power is set to be a game-changer in the budget smartphone segment in India. With its impressive display, powerful battery, and versatile camera setup, it offers great value for its expected price point. The phone’s launch on January 30 will be eagerly awaited by those looking for a feature-rich yet affordable smartphone​​​​​