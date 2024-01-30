Moto G24 Power Unveiled in India: A Fusion of Power and Technology at Competitive Prices

Motorola has recently launched the Moto G24 Power in India, a device that promises robust performance and long-lasting battery life at an affordable price point.

Competitive Pricing: The Moto G24 Power is priced at ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and ₹9,999 for the 8GB RAM model.

Comes with a 6,000mAh battery complemented by 33W fast charging. Sales Availability: Available for purchase from February 7, exclusively on Flipkart.

The recent launch of the Moto G24 Power by Motorola marks a significant addition to the budget smartphone market in India. The device, blending power with affordability, is set to attract a wide range of consumers.

Display Features: The device flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ display, which is enhanced with a 90Hz refresh rate. This feature is particularly appealing to users who enjoy gaming and streaming content, offering smoother scrolling and improved visual experience.

Processor and Performance: Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC, the Moto G24 Power is geared to deliver efficient performance. This chipset is known for its balanced performance, catering to both gaming and daily tasks.

Camera Specifications: The dual-camera setup at the rear, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, promises high-quality photography, especially in its price range. The Night Vision mode is a notable feature for low-light photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging: The 6,000mAh battery is a standout feature, ensuring extended usage times. The inclusion of 33W fast charging support is a pleasant addition, offering quick recharging capabilities.

Software and User Experience: Running on the latest Android 14 with Motorola’s My UX skin, the device is promised one Android software update and three years of security patches. This commitment to software support adds to the longevity of the device.

Design and Build: The phone’s design is sleek and modern, with a focus on ergonomics and usability. The phone is relatively light and thin, making it comfortable to hold and use.

Additional Features: Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, and an IP52 rating, which provides a degree of protection against dust and water.

Sales and Availability: Set to go on sale from February 7 exclusively on Flipkart, the device also comes with attractive bank offers and EMI options, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

At its core, the Moto G24 Power houses the octa-core Helio G85 processor, available in 4GB and 8GB RAM options. The unique Additional RAM feature allows the 8GB variant to effectively reach up to 16GB RAM by utilizing the phone‘s free storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary camera with Night Vision mode for low-light photography. A 16MP front camera caters to selfie and video call needs. The device also features Dolby Atmos support for an enriched audio

The Moto G24 Power stands out as a strong contender in the budget smartphone market in India. With its combination of a large battery, powerful processor, and competitive pricing, it is positioned as an attractive option for consumers seeking performance and value.