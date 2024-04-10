Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Specs, Offers

Motorola Edge 50 Pro launches in India. Check out its price, detailed specifications, and introductory launch offers here.

The much-anticipated Motorola Edge 50 Pro has officially arrived in India, offering a compelling combination of features and competitive pricing. The smartphone boasts a powerful processor, impressive camera system, and lightning-fast charging capabilities.

Motorola has priced the Edge 50 Pro at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (with a 68W charger included). The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB model (bundled with a 125W charger) will retail for Rs. 35,999. To sweeten the deal, Motorola is offering introductory discounts for a limited time. The base model is available for Rs. 27,999, while the top-end variant can be purchased for Rs. 31,999.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs a punch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, ensuring snappy performance for everyday tasks and demanding mobile games. The phone’s vibrant 6.7-inch curved pOLED display features a smooth 144Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Accompanying it are an ultrawide lens and a macro sensor. The device includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

One of the standout features of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is its remarkably fast 125W wired charging support. The included charger can replenish the 4,500mAh battery extremely quickly. Motorola’s focus on rapid charging will resonate with those who want the quickest possible top-ups. The phone also features wireless charging capabilities.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and leading retail outlets. Customers can take advantage of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards as part of the launch offers.