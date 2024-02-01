Moto G24 Power: MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and 6,000mAh Battery Smartphone Launched in India

Motorola has recently launched the Moto G24 Power in India, marking the latest addition to its budget smartphone lineup. With a strong emphasis on performance and battery life, the Moto G24 Power is poised to be a significant contender in the affordable smartphone segment.

Key Highlights:

6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

Runs on Android 14 out of the box.

Features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

Offers two storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB.

The Moto G24 Power stands out with its MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone’s large 6,000mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging, promises extended usage times, catering to the needs of power users and gamers alike.

Featuring a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Moto G24 Power offers a fluid and immersive viewing experience. The device runs on the latest Android 14, providing users with the newest features and security updates.

The smartphone‘s camera capabilities are anchored by a 50MP primary sensor, supplemented by a 2MP macro lens, enabling users to capture detailed and vibrant photos. The 16MP front camera caters well to selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G24 Power includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, adding an extra layer of durability.

Pricing and Availability: The Moto G24 Power is priced competitively, with the 4GB + 128GB variant available at INR 8,999, and the 8GB + 128GB model at INR 9,999. It comes in two color options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. The smartphone is set to go on sale starting February 7 through Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail stores. Launch offers include a INR 750 discount on exchanging an old smartphone.

Performance and Software: Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the device, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. Coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Moto G24 Power is well-equipped to handle everyday tasks and storage needs. The inclusion of Android 14 out of the box, with a promise of one Android software update and three years of security patches, means users will enjoy the latest features and security measures.

Camera Capabilities: The camera setup on the Moto G24 Power includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens at the back, alongside a 16MP front-facing camera. This combination allows for versatile photography options, from detailed landscapes and portraits to close-up shots. The primary camera’s large sensor and software optimizations are expected to deliver good image quality in various lighting conditions.

The Moto G24 Power is a budget-friendly smartphone that does not skimp on performance or features. With its robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, large 6,000mAh battery, and a capable camera setup, it offers great value for its price. The phone is an excellent choice for users looking for a device that can handle daily tasks and moderate gaming without breaking the bank.