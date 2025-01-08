OnePlus 13 Launched in India: Discover Prices, Specifications, and Sale Details

OnePlus 13 debuts in India with features like Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6000mAh battery, and starting at Rs 69,999. Sale begins Jan 10 on Amazon.

OnePlus has officially released its latest flagship model, the OnePlus 13, in India. Starting at a price of Rs 69,999, the smartphone is scheduled to hit the market on January 10. It will be available through Amazon and includes significant upgrades over its predecessor, maintaining a balance between familiar design elements and new enhancements.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 13 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Other options include a 16GB + 512GB model available at Rs 76,999, and a top-tier 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant priced at Rs 89,999. The device will go on sale through Amazon and other retail platforms both online and offline. ICICI bank cardholders can avail of additional discounts, bringing the base model’s effective price down to Rs 64,999. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and the OnePlus 50W magnetic wireless charger are priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively.

Detailed Specifications

Design

The OnePlus 13 sports a new aesthetic with slight modifications from the OnePlus 12, featuring new color options and a redesigned rear panel with a circular camera module. The device is available in Blue (leather), Obsidian (glass), and White (glass) finishes, offering a sleek and modern look.

Display

This model boasts a 6.82-inch 120Hz QHD+ display enhanced with Dolby Vision support. Improvements include a flat design replacing the previous curved edges, high brightness capabilities of up to 4,500nits, and a Ceramic Guard coating for added scratch resistance.

Performance

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and built on a 3nm process, the OnePlus 13 ensures top-notch efficiency and speed. This is complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, with the device running on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. It also promises four years of major Android updates and five years of security patches.

Battery Life

The battery capacity has been significantly increased to 6000mAh, supporting up to two days of usage. It features 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, alongside a novel 5,000mAh magnetic wireless charging power bank for on-the-go recharging.

Camera System

The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main sensor with enhanced 50-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide sensors. The OnePlus 13 also supports 4K/60fps Dolby Vision video recording and boasts a 32-megapixel front camera.

Durability and Security

The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for waterproofing, capable of withstanding both water immersion and high-pressure jets. For security, it incorporates an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can function with wet hands and offers an upgraded vibration motor for improved haptic feedback during gaming.

The OnePlus 13 represents a significant upgrade, featuring advanced technology and design improvements. For more details on performance and real-world usage, visit the India Today Tech website.

