Motorola Takes on Apple and Tile with New Moto Tag Tracker for Android

Motorola Takes on Apple and Tile with New Moto Tag Tracker for...

Motorola has entered the location tracker market with its latest product, Moto Tag. Launched on Tuesday, the Moto Tag is a Bluetooth tracker designed for Android devices and features an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for enhanced precision.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

The Moto Tag is priced competitively at $29 (Rs. 2,423) for a single unit and $99 (Rs. 8,273) for a pack of four in the US, with availability starting August 2nd. Motorola has not yet announced pricing or availability details for other markets.

Advanced Features and Compatibility

The Moto Tag utilizes Google’s Find My Device network, promising accurate location tracking when paired with UWB-enabled smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Google Pixel 8. Additionally, it boasts a multi-function button for pinging the paired smartphone, acting as a remote camera shutter, and more. The accompanying Moto Tag app allows for customization and battery monitoring.

Prioritizing Privacy and Security

Motorola emphasizes user privacy with end-to-end encryption for location data, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access the tracker’s location. The device also supports automatic unknown tracker alerts on both Android and iOS platforms, notifying users of potential unauthorized tracking attempts.

Durability and Battery Life

The Moto Tag is built to last with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Powered by a CR2032 battery, it boasts an impressive year-long battery life on a single charge.

Entering a Competitive Market

The Moto Tag enters a market dominated by players like Tile and Apple’s AirTag, aiming to provide Android users with a comparable and competitive tracking solution. With its advanced features, focus on privacy, and competitive pricing, the Moto Tag could make a significant impact in the world of location tracking.