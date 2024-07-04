MSI Unveils Claw Gaming Handheld and Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition in India

MSI unleashes the powerful Claw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra processor and the limited edition Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition in India.

MSI, a global leader in gaming hardware, introduces the MSI Claw gaming handheld to the Indian market. This groundbreaking device is the first handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor and features a significant performance boost due to new BIOS and GPU drivers. Alongside the Claw, MSI also launches the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition gaming laptop in collaboration with CAPCOM.

Enhanced Performance and Availability

The MSI Claw boasts a remarkable 150% increase in gaming performance, thanks to the E1T41IMS.109 BIOS and 31.0.101.5522 GPU driver updates. This enables the handheld to smoothly run the top 100 popular games on Steam. The MSI Claw is available in three variants, with prices starting at INR 68,990/- exclusively at MSI brand stores and INR 78,990/- at leading e-commerce websites and authorized retailers.

MSI Claw: Key Features

First handheld powered by Intel Core Ultra processor

Up to 150% performance boost with new BIOS and GPU drivers

7″ FHD 120Hz touch display with 100% sRGB color gamut

Ergonomic design with Hall Effect Sensors for precise control

Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for optimal thermal management

53WHr battery with 65W fast charging

MSI Center M software for extensive customization

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition: A Limited Edition Collaboration

The MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition is a limited edition gaming laptop celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series. It features unique engravings and a 24-zone RGB keyboard. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, this laptop delivers a visually stunning and immersive gaming experience.

Key Features of MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition:

Intel Core i7 processor 14700HX

Windows 11 Home

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU

16″ QHD+ (2560×1600) display with 240Hz Refresh Rate

24-zone RGB keyboard

The MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition is available at a starting price of INR 1,67,990/- at MSI brand stores and authorized retailers.

Conclusion

With the launch of the MSI Claw gaming handheld and the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition, MSI continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, offering innovative and high-performance products for gamers in India.