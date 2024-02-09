Noise Buds Xero: A Symphony of Sound and Silence Unleashed in India

Noise, India’s leading lifestyle brand, has recently unveiled its latest innovation in the realm of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds – the Noise Buds Xero. These earbuds are a testament to Noise’s commitment to blending style with functionality, offering a premium auditory experience that promises to set new benchmarks in the TWS category.

Key Highlights:

Launch price of INR 3,999, with an original price tag of INR 4,499.

Available in three elegant matte colors: Chrome Black, Chrome Blue, and Chrome Beige.

Up to 50dB of hybrid Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for immersive sound.

Features a 12.4mm driver constructed from PEEK and Titanium for superior audio quality.

Offers up to 50 hours of total playback time, supported by Instacharge for fast charging.

Waterproofing with an IPX5 rating, ensuring durability against splashes and sweat.

Utilizes Bluetooth v5.3 for stable and quick pairing with devices.

In-ear detection pauses playback when earbuds are removed, resuming once they are reinserted.

Innovative Design and Premium Sound Quality

The Noise Buds Xero is designed with a sleek chrome finish and a lightweight structure, providing comfort without compromising on aesthetics. The earbuds come equipped with 12.4mm drivers made of PEEK and Titanium, delivering high-fidelity acoustics that ensure a crisp and well-balanced audio performance. The inclusion of Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 50dB allows users to enjoy their music or calls without the interference of external noise, making it an ideal choice for bustling cities or crowded offices.

Enhanced User Experience with Advanced Features

Noise Buds Xero stands out with its low latency feature, ensuring audio and video synchronization, especially for gamers and video enthusiasts. The earbuds boast an impressive battery life, offering up to 50 hours of playback time, making them perfect for extended use. Furthermore, the Instacharge technology provides 6 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. With an IPX5 rating, users need not worry about sweat or splashes, making these earbuds a reliable companion for workouts or outdoor activities.

Seamless Connectivity and Intuitive Controls

Bluetooth v5.3 ensures a stable and swift connection to devices, enhancing the overall user experience. The Noise Buds Xero also supports intuitive touch controls, allowing users to manage playback, calls, and voice assistant with ease. Additionally, the Hyper Sync technology offers instant pairing by opening the charging case, further simplifying the user’s interaction with the earbuds.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

Priced competitively at INR 3,999, Noise Buds Xero offers a compelling option for consumers looking for premium TWS earbuds without breaking the bank. It is available for purchase through Noise’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Myntra, providing various options for interested buyers​​​​​​​​.

Low Latency Mode:

For gamers and those who value synchronicity between video and audio, the Noise Buds Xero’s low latency mode of up to 50ms is a significant feature. This ensures a seamless viewing or gaming experience, with minimal delay between what users see and hear.

The Noise Buds Xero TWS earbuds combine advanced noise-cancellation technology, superior sound quality, and a host of user-centric features, all wrapped up in a stylish design. With its competitive pricing and comprehensive features, Noise Buds Xero is poised to be a popular choice among consumers seeking a premium wireless audio experience. Whether it’s for commuting, working out, or simply enjoying music, Noise Buds Xero offers an exceptional blend of performance, convenience, and style.