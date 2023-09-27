Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition: A New Era of Smartwatches

In a recent announcement that has taken the tech world by storm, Noise has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the introduction of the ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition. This new entrant follows the launch of the ColorFit Icon 2 standard model a few months ago. The Elite Edition, with its metallic finish and advanced features, is set to redefine the standards of smartwatches in the market.

Display and Design

The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition boasts a 1.8-inch AMOLED display, ensuring vibrant and clear visuals. With a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, the display promises sharpness and clarity. It can reach up to 500 nits of brightness, making it ideal for outdoor use. The always-on display feature ensures that users can glance at essential information without waking up the watch.

Communication Features

One of the standout features of the ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition is its Bluetooth calling capability. With built-in speakers and a microphone, users can make and receive calls directly from the watch. Additionally, the watch comes equipped with Noise Buzz, facilitating easy interaction, and an AI voice assistant for hands-free commands.

Health and Fitness

The smartwatch is not just about communication; it’s also a health companion. It offers over 60 sports modes, catering to various fitness activities. With more than 150 watch faces, users can customize the look to match their style. The Noise Health Suite ensures comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep quality, stress levels, breathing exercises, and female cycle tracking.

Battery and Durability

The ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition promises a battery life of up to 7 days, ensuring users don’t have to charge it frequently. With Bluetooth calling, the battery life is expected to last up to 2 days. The watch is designed to withstand the elements, boasting an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition is priced at Rs. 1,999. It is available in two premium strap options: Elite Black and Elite Silver. Consumers can purchase the watch from GoNoise.com and Flipkart.com.

Key Takeaways:

Display: 1.8-inch AMOLED with 500 nits brightness and 368×448 pixels resolution.

Bluetooth Calling: Make and receive calls directly from the watch.

Health Suite: Over 60 sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and more.

Battery Life: Up to 7 days (2 days with Bluetooth calling).

Price: Rs. 1,999, available in Elite Black and Elite Silver.

In conclusion, the Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition is a testament to Noise’s commitment to innovation and quality. With its advanced features and affordable price point, it is set to become a favorite among tech enthusiasts and fitness aficionados alike. As the smartwatch market continues to evolve, Noise has once again proven its mettle with this latest offering.