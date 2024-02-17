Noise ColorFit Thrill with 2-inch Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched

Noise has expanded its portfolio of smartwatches with the introduction of the ColorFit Thrill, a device that emphasizes both functionality and style. The smartwatch is designed to cater to the needs of fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals looking for a blend of performance, style, and health tracking capabilities.

Key Highlights:

Features a 2-inch TFT LCD screen, offering a large visual interface for users.

Incorporates Bluetooth calling with Noise Tru Sync technology for efficient and low power consumption communication.

Comes equipped with the Noise Health Suite, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and stress management.

Supports over 100 sports modes and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Offers up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

Available in various colors, including Jet Black, Thunder Grey, Camo Green, Camo Grey, and Vintage Brown.

The ColorFit Thrill smartwatch stands out with its 2-inch HD (240 x 296 pixels) TFT LCD screen, boasting 550 nits brightness for clear visibility even under bright sunlight. This smartwatch is not just about looks; it’s built to enhance the user’s lifestyle with features like Bluetooth v5.2 for seamless connectivity, an in-built microphone, and a speaker for hands-free calling. Users can save up to 10 favorite contacts directly on the watch for quick access to Bluetooth calling.

For those focused on health and fitness, the ColorFit Thrill doesn’t disappoint. It comes loaded with the Noise Health Suite, offering comprehensive health tracking features such as 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, female cycle tracker, and a breathing practice guide. Moreover, the smartwatch is equipped with over 100 sports modes, catering to various fitness activities and ensuring that users can track their performance across a wide range of sports.

The device’s compatibility with both Android and iOS platforms, coupled with its integration with the NoiseFit App, ensures a seamless user experience. It also features a variety of utility functions, including notification display, weather updates, reminders, alarm, camera control, music control, and a calculator, making it a versatile companion for daily use.

Priced at an introductory offer of Rs. 1,899, the ColorFit Thrill is available for purchase on the Noise website and is expected to be available on Flipkart in the near future. Its competitive pricing, coupled with its robust feature set, positions the ColorFit Thrill as a compelling option for individuals seeking a feature-rich smartwatch that doesn’t break the bank.

The Noise ColorFit Thrill smartwatch is not just a gadget; it’s a comprehensive tool designed to enhance the lifestyle of its users. By integrating health and fitness tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and a stylish design into one device, Noise aims to cater to the dynamic needs of modern consumers, offering them a smartwatch that’s not only functional but also a fashion statement.

conclusion

The launch of the Noise ColorFit Thrill represents a significant step forward for Noise in the competitive smartwatch market. With its blend of style, functionality, and affordability, the ColorFit Thrill is poised to appeal to a wide range of users, from fitness enthusiasts to those simply seeking a reliable smartwatch for daily use. Its launch underscores Noise’s commitment to innovation and its ability to deliver quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers.