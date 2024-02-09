Noise ColorFit Vivid Call 2: A Smartwatch Revolution at an Unbeatable Price

Noise, a leading name in the Indian electronics market, has once again made headlines with the launch of its latest smartwatch, the ColorFit Vivid Call 2. Known for its innovative and affordable gadgets, Noise has introduced this new addition at an introductory price of just Rs. 1,199, making advanced technology accessible to a wider audience.

Key Highlights:

1.85-inch HD TFT Display: Offers over 100+ customizable watch faces.

Bluetooth Calling: Integrated with a dial pad, allowing users to save their favorite contacts directly on the watch.

Comprehensive Health Suite: Includes 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

Durable Design: IP68 water and dust resistance, ensuring longevity.

Long Battery Life: Up to 7 days, with up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling activated.

Variety of Colors: Available in Jet Black, Forest Green, Space Blue, Sunset Orange, and Metal Black.

ColorFit Vivid Call 2

The ColorFit Vivid Call 2 is not just a smartwatch; it’s a lifestyle companion designed to meet the demands of modern life. With a large 1.85-inch HD TFT screen, users are treated to a vivid display that enhances usability and interaction. The smartwatch is not only a timekeeper but also a health and fitness tracker, packed with features to monitor your well-being around the clock​​.

Advanced Features for an Enhanced User Experience

This smartwatch comes equipped with Noise’s Health Suite, offering tools like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitor, aiming to provide a holistic view of the user’s health. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. The smartwatch’s durability is assured with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a reliable companion for all your adventures​​​​.

Seamless Connectivity and User-Friendly Interface

The ColorFit Vivid Call 2 is enhanced by Noise Buzz, a feature that facilitates easy management of calls and contacts directly from the watch. This integration makes the smartwatch a standalone device for communication, reducing the dependency on smartphones for basic calling functions. With a variety of colors and the option for metallic straps, the watch is designed to suit any style or preference​​.

Affordability Meets Innovation

Priced at an introductory offer of Rs. 1,199, the ColorFit Vivid Call 2 is set to disrupt the market, offering premium features at an unbeatable price. This strategic pricing makes advanced wearable technology accessible to a broader audience, reinforcing Noise’s commitment to bringing innovative products within the reach of the masses​​.

Additional Research and Comparison:

The launch of the Noise ColorFit Vivid Call 2 at an introductory price of Rs. 1,199 marks a significant milestone in making technology accessible to a wider audience. With its advanced health monitoring features, Bluetooth calling functionality, and robust design, the ColorFit Vivid Call 2 is poised to become an indispensable gadget for tech-savvy individuals seeking functionality and style without breaking the bank.