Noise Introduces Air Buds Pro SE Edition with Advanced Features

Noise, a prominent connected lifestyle brand in India, has unveiled its latest addition to the TWS range, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE. This new edition boasts a metallic finish, offering users an option to add a personal touch to their earbuds.

One of the standout features of the Noise Air Buds Pro SE is the Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, which promises clear audio quality. This technology is designed to enhance the overall listening experience for users.

Available for purchase on Flipkart and gonoise.com, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE is priced at INR 1,699. The earbuds are equipped with Instacharge technology, providing 180 minutes of playtime after just a 10-minute charge. This ensures users have uninterrupted music sessions. The earbuds also feature a 13mm driver, delivering a rich audio experience. With Active Noise Cancellation of up to 30dB, these earbuds are suitable for everyday use. Customers have a choice between two colour variants: Lustre black and Champagne gold.

The TWS earbuds come with HyperSync technology, ensuring quick pairing and consistent connectivity with Bluetooth version 5.3. They have been fine-tuned digitally to offer an optimal calling experience. Built for an active lifestyle, the earbuds come with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them reliable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Product Specifications: Noise Air Buds Pro SE

Playtime: 40 Hours

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Driver’s Size: 13mm

Instacharge: 10 min charge = 1800 minute playtime

Waterproofing: IPX5

Connection: BT v5.3

The Noise Air Buds Pro SE offers a range of features that cater to the needs of today’s users. With advancements like Environmental Noise Cancellation and quick charging capabilities, it addresses practical requirements. The product’s availability in different colour variants and its compatibility with current Bluetooth technology further ensures its adaptability to varied user preferences. As the audio technology landscape continues to change, products like these highlight the ongoing efforts to meet user demands.