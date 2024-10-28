Jin of BTS Partners with Dolby to Release New Music in Immersive Dolby Atmos

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a company renowned for its immersive entertainment experiences, has announced a new collaboration with Jin of the 21st-century pop icons, BTS, as part of their ongoing “Love More in Dolby” global brand campaign. This partnership sees Jin starring in a new commercial to promote his latest single, “I’ll Be There,” which is now available globally in Dolby Atmos.

Jin’s New Music in Dolby Atmos

Following the release of “I’ll Be There,” Jin’s highly anticipated first solo album, Happy, is set for a worldwide release in Dolby Atmos on November 15th.

Jin shared his enthusiasm for Dolby Atmos, stating, “When I first heard my new music in Dolby Atmos, I was truly amazed by the incredibly vivid and immersive experience. It felt like you are right inside the music. The theme of this new single and the new album is ‘happiness.’ I wanted ARMY (BTS’ fandom) to fully experience the unique flavors of happiness through each song. Now, with Dolby Atmos, I believe fans around the world will feel the exact emotions that I wanted to share, more deeply.”

Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Dolby Laboratories, also expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Jin has captivated audiences worldwide through his incredible performances and extraordinary ability to convey emotion through his music. With Dolby Atmos, fans will feel even more connected to Jin as they are drawn into the fun sing-along moments and musical details of ‘I’ll Be There’ and his upcoming album.”

Experiencing Music in a New Way

Dolby Atmos offers a revolutionary approach to creating and experiencing music, enabling artists to express themselves fully and connect with fans on a deeper level. By placing listeners within the music, Dolby Atmos unveils every nuance and detail with exceptional clarity and depth. This immersive technology allows listeners to perceive the layers of instruments moving around them, the subtle breaths between lyrics, and the enveloping waves of melodies.

A Transformative Commercial

Directed by GRAMMY-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the campaign commercial showcases how Dolby Atmos can elevate everyday moments into extraordinary experiences. The commercial immerses fans in the heart of the music, where Jin delivers the captivating performances that BTS is known for.

This latest piece is part of Dolby’s “Love More in Dolby” global brand campaign, which highlights transformative entertainment experiences across music, movies, gaming, and more, powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

How to Experience Dolby Atmos Music

Listeners worldwide can experience the immersive soundscapes of Dolby Atmos Music on various global and regional streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, TIDAL, QQ Music, and Melon. Whether listening at home, on a mobile device, or in a car equipped with Dolby Atmos compatible products from brands like Samsung and Mercedes-Benz, this technology unlocks new levels of emotion in music.

About “Love More in Dolby”

Dolby’s “Love More” campaign aims to raise awareness of the possibilities of immersive entertainment with Dolby. The campaign celebrates the potential of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, which bring stunning visuals and multidimensional sound to music, movies, shows, games, and sports. The campaign features a series of short videos that follow entertainment enthusiasts as they discover new depths of emotion and connect more deeply with the artists, characters, and stories they cherish – all made possible by experiencing entertainment in Dolby.