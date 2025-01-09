Hisense-Transforms-the-Future-of-Home-Entertainment-and-Smart-Living-with-AI-powered-Innovation-at-CES-2025.

Hisense unveils AI-powered innovations at CES 2025, including TriChroma LED TV, MicroLED Display, Laser TV, and smart home appliances, transforming home entertainment and smart living.

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, presented its latest advancements in AI technology at CES 2025. Under the theme “AI Your Life,” Hisense captivated attendees with a range of innovative products designed to enhance home entertainment and smart living.

Revolutionizing Display Technology

Hisense introduced several groundbreaking display technologies, including:

116-inch TriChroma LED TV: This TV features RGB Local Dimming Display Technology and Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X, which optimizes picture quality with AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, AI Clear Voice, and AI Banding Smoother. These features ensure vivid, lifelike visuals and clear audio.

This TV features RGB Local Dimming Display Technology and Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X, which optimizes picture quality with AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, AI Clear Voice, and AI Banding Smoother. These features ensure vivid, lifelike visuals and clear audio. 136-inch MicroLED Display: This MicroLED Display boasts over 24.88 million self-emissive LEDs, delivering exceptional clarity and color accuracy.

Pioneering the Future with Hisense AI

Hisense’s latest AI-powered TVs, including the U7 and U8 series, utilize the Hisense Hi-View Engine Pro to optimize the viewing experience with real-time analysis and enhancements. The flagship U9 series features the advanced Hi-View Engine X.

Hisense also showcased its VIDAA global Smart TV platform, which provides AI-powered content recommendations tailored to individual preferences.

Designing for an Immersive and Healthy Experience

Hisense’s Laser TV technology was a highlight, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to immersive entertainment. Hisense showcased its Gaming Laser Cinema products, including the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema and C2 Ultra 4K Laser Mini Projector, designed in partnership with Xbox. These products offer a super-large projection size and stunning visuals with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced.

Hisense also featured its Compact Laser TV and Rollable Laser TV, providing consumers with versatile options for enjoying large-screen entertainment.

Hisense prioritizes eye care, with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification across its major TV lineup. Premium models also receive Flicker-Free certification. The PX3-PRO Laser Cinema and C2 Ultra 4K Laser Mini Projector feature advanced eye-care specifications verified by TÜV Rheinland, including a 0% ratio of harmful blue light.

Smart Living Powered by AI

Hisense demonstrated its vision for the smart home with AI-driven innovations powered by the ConnectLife platform. This platform connects and controls all smart Hisense devices, creating a seamless and convenient home ecosystem.

Among the showcased products were:

Hisense Washer-Dryer 7S series: This AI-enabled washer-dryer offers remote monitoring and control through the ConnectLife app.

This AI-enabled washer-dryer offers remote monitoring and control through the ConnectLife app. Hisense BCD-780W Refrigerator: This ConnectLife-enabled refrigerator features AI-powered food inventory management, expiration reminders, and recipe recommendations.

This ConnectLife-enabled refrigerator features AI-powered food inventory management, expiration reminders, and recipe recommendations. Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner: This air conditioner uses AI Smart technology and the Smart Eye and TMS Control System to optimize temperature, humidity, and airflow for personalized comfort.

Hisense’s partnership with Microsoft leverages Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Foundry Service to develop advanced AI-driven user experiences. These include the Dish Designer AI recipe assistant on the ConnectLife platform and AI features within the Hisense VIDAA OS TV system.

Hisense continues to reshape modern living by pushing the boundaries of display technology, delivering immersive entertainment experiences, and creating seamless AI technology that enhances everyday life. The innovations presented at CES 2025 demonstrate Hisense’s commitment to improving how people live, connect, and enjoy life’s moments.

Source.