Noise’s Luna Ring Wins 2024 Red Dot Design Award for Product Design

Noise’s flagship wearable, the Luna Ring, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for Product Design. This recognition highlights Noise’s dedication to design quality on a global scale.

Key Highlights:

Noise’s Luna Ring wins the Red Dot Award for Product Design.

Recognized for its design quality and innovation.

Features advanced health monitoring capabilities in a compact, stylish form factor.

Launched last year, it was the first smart ring in its segment.

Noise’s design philosophy emphasized user needs and exquisite design.

Award and Design Details

Noise, a leading tech brand in India, received the Red Dot Award for Product Design for its Luna Ring wearable device. Launched last year as the first smart ring in its segment, the Luna Ring combines advanced health monitoring features with a sleek, discreet design.

The Luna Ring is crafted with a durable titanium casing and houses research-grade PPG, motion, and body temperature sensors. It tracks over 70 biometric signals, offering insights into sleep quality, activity levels, and overall well-being. The design focuses on functionality and wearability for a seamless user experience.

Global Recognition

The Red Dot Award, established in 1955, is an internationally respected mark of excellence. Noise’s Luna Ring was evaluated by an international jury alongside thousands of other product designs. Winning this award cements Noise’s position among global leaders in design.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder at Noise, stated, “Design thinking has guided our product vision at Noise. This award recognizes our commitment to developing wearables that offer superior functionality and exceptional design.”

Future Features and Celebrations

As a 2024 Red Dot laureate, the Luna Ring will be featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, online exhibitions, and museums. Noise will celebrate at the Red Dot Award Ceremony and Designers’ Night in June 2024.