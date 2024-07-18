Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launch Date Confirmed

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launching July 31st. Expect Glyph lights, potential upgrades in display, processor, and battery. Estimated price Rs 30,000 in India.

Nothing has officially announced the launch date for the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus on X (formerly Twitter). The new “Plus” variant is set to debut on July 31st, expanding the company’s smartphone lineup.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: What We Know So Far

A dedicated microsite on Nothing’s official website confirms the upcoming release. While details are still emerging, here’s what we can expect:

Glyph Lights: Like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a), the Plus variant is likely to feature the distinctive Glyph lights on the back panel, potentially with a reduced number of LEDs compared to the standard Nothing Phone 2.

Certifications: The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has received certifications from both the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), bearing the model number A142P.

Jio 5G Compatibility: The handset has also been spotted on the list of Jio 5G-compatible smartphones.

Availability: Following its launch, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is expected to be available for purchase on Flipkart in India.

Anticipated Features and Specifications

While specifics are yet to be confirmed, the “Plus” moniker suggests the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will offer improvements over the standard model:

Display: We can anticipate a similar 120Hz AMOLED display with slim bezels, potentially with an increase in screen size from the 6.7-inch screen of the Nothing Phone (2a).

Processor: The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset from the Phone (2a) might be retained for cost-effectiveness, although the possibility of a Snapdragon SoC cannot be ruled out.

Operating System: The handset is likely to ship with Android 14 OS, layered with Nothing OS 2.6.

Camera: A similar camera setup to the Nothing Phone (2a) is possible, with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 32MP front camera may also be included.

Battery: The "Plus" variant might boast a larger battery than the 5000mAh cell with 45W fast charging found in the standard model.

Design: The design is expected to draw inspiration from the Nothing Phone (2a), potentially featuring a similar Glyph Light interface.

Potential Pricing

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is anticipated to fill the gap between the flagship Nothing Phone (2) and the mid-range Phone (2a). In India, it is estimated to be priced around Rs 30,000.

As the official launch approaches, further details about the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus are expected to be revealed. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting addition to Nothing’s smartphone lineup.