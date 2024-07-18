realme 13 Pro Plus Retail Box Leaked: 80W Fast Charging, 120Hz Display, & Camera Details Unveiled

A leaked image of the Realme 13 Pro Plus retail box has surfaced online, providing a sneak peek into the specifications and potential pricing of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked information reveals a device packed with impressive features and a competitive price point.

Storage and Price: The retail box indicates an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of ₹36,999. However, the leak suggests the device might be available under ₹30,000 with offers at the launch event.

Model Number: The model number RMX3921 is prominently displayed on the box.

Camera Prowess: The Realme 13 Pro Plus boasts a dual 50MP camera setup with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for enhanced photography and videography capabilities. A 32MP front camera promises stunning selfies.

Charging and Display: An 80W fast charging feature ensures quick top-ups, while the 120Hz display guarantees a smooth and immersive visual experience.

Periscope Lens: The inclusion of a periscope lens hints at impressive zoom capabilities for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

In-Box Contents: The retail box is expected to include the adapter, data cable, protective case, and SIM tool, providing users with the essentials right out of the box.

While the official launch date for the Realme 13 Pro Plus is yet to be announced, the leaked retail box has generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts. The possibility of a sub-₹30,000 price point with offers makes the smartphone an attractive proposition in the competitive mid-range segment.

– MRP 36,999 Specs on BOX: RMX3921 – Dual 50MP OIS

– 32MP Selfie

– 80W Fast Charge

-120hz Display

– Periscope Lens In box Contents:

– Adapter/Datacable/Protective Case/ Sim Tool Under ₹30,000 with offers At launch event pic.twitter.com/dNJlcbG28B — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) July 18, 2024

The Realme 13 Pro series is expected to be launched in India on July 30th, along with other models in the lineup.

The leak suggests that the Realme 13 Pro Plus will be a powerful and feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price.

It is important to note that the leaked information should be treated with caution until officially confirmed by Realme. However, the leaked retail box provides a promising glimpse into the potential specifications and pricing of the Realme 13 Pro Plus, further fueling anticipation for its official launch.

Keep an eye out for further updates from Realme as the official launch date approaches. The Realme 13 Pro Plus is shaping up to be a compelling contender in the smartphone market, and the leaked retail box has certainly piqued the interest of potential buyers.