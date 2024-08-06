Nothing Phone (2a) Plus to Launch in India on August 7th

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launches in India on August 7th with enhanced performance, camera, design, and new features. Available in two variants on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

London-based consumer tech company, Nothing, is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, in India on August 7th at 12 PM IST. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail partners.

Enhanced Performance and Camera Capabilities

The Phone (2a) Plus boasts several upgrades from its predecessor, the Phone (2a). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, promising a smoother and faster user experience. The phone also features a new 50 MP front camera capable of capturing 4K video at 30 FPS.

New Design and Features

The Phone (2a) Plus will be available in two new metallic colorways and features a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device retains its 5,000 mAh battery, now with 50W Fast Charging, providing a full day’s power in under 20 minutes.

Software and Pricing

The Phone (2a) Plus comes with Android 14 out of the box and Nothing OS 2.6, offering new functional widgets and AI-powered features. It is available in two variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for ₹25,999 (with a ₹2,000 launch discount) and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for ₹27,999 (including the ₹2,000 discount).