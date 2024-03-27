OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 Receive AI-Powered Update

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 receive an exciting new update featuring AI Summarizer, AIGC Remover, and upgrades to Breeno Touch. Discover all the new AI-powered features.

OnePlus has introduced an exciting new update for its OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 models, integrating several AI-powered features that bring these devices up to speed with the latest trends in smartphone technology. This update, initially rolling out in China, marks a significant step forward, bringing enhancements that promise to elevate the user experience to new heights.

Key Highlights of the Update:

Introduction of AI Summarizer, AIGC Remover, and Article Summarizer features.

Upgrades to Breeno Touch, enhancing the assistant-based functions.

Improvements to the fingerprint scanner among other general enhancements.

The update for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 includes a variety of AI capabilities that aim to streamline everyday tasks and improve the overall functionality of the devices. The standout features of this update include:

AI Summarizer: A tool designed to summarize phone calls by extracting essential details such as times, actions to complete, and providing a general overview of the conversation. This feature is also extended to articles, offering summaries much like Samsung’s web page summarizer on the Galaxy S24.

AIGC Remover: OnePlus’ version of Google’s Magic Eraser, allowing users to remove unwanted objects from photos. While it’s not explicitly stated if this feature supports generative editing like Samsung’s Galaxy AI or Google’s Magic Eraser, its inclusion is a welcome addition for photography enthusiasts.

Breeno Touch Upgrade: Although specifics about the upgrade were not detailed, Breeno Touch, the assistant-based function prevalent in China, receives improvements, indicating an enhanced user interaction experience with the device’s AI assistant.

Camera Enhancements

The camera app sees some of the biggest upgrades this time around. Switching between focal lengths (zoom levels) is now simpler with a tap of the zoom buttons. Photos captured in 2x zoom portrait mode benefit from enhanced clarity, and overall color accuracy gets a boost, particularly for front-facing camera shots in warm lighting.

User-Friendly Additions

OnePlus has packed in several practical features that make using your device smoother. The Photos app now lets you create picture collages without the need for third-party applications. Also new is the ability to activate the flashlight by holding the volume-down key while the screen is off – very handy in a pinch! App organization becomes easier thanks to “fuzzy searching” in the app drawer, allowing you to find the app you need with just the first letter.

As the update has just begun its rollout, OnePlus has not provided a specific timeline for when these features will be available on global variants of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11. However, the anticipation is high among the OnePlus community, as these AI features promise to bring a new level of convenience and functionality to their devices.

The latest update for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 highlights OnePlus’ ongoing efforts to enhance user experiences through innovative technologies. With AI being a focal point of this update, OnePlus users can look forward to a more intuitive, efficient, and personalized interaction with their smartphones.