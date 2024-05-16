OnePlus 12 Available for Just Rs 17,500 on Amazon: Unmissable Deal for Tech Enthusiasts

Grab the OnePlus 12 for just Rs 17,500 on Amazon! Discover the latest discounts, specs, and why this flagship deal is unmissable.

The OnePlus 12, OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone, has seen a substantial price drop, making it available for just Rs 17,500 on Amazon India. This offer presents a remarkable opportunity for consumers to acquire a high-end device at a significantly reduced price.

Overview of the Deal

The OnePlus 12, originally launched with a starting price of Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, is now available at an unprecedented discount on Amazon. This promotional offer is part of the ongoing summer sales, which include various bank discounts and exchange offers.

Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12 boasts an array of high-end specifications, making it one of the most sought-after devices in 2024. Key features include:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution

6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution Cameras: Triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP periscope lens

Triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP periscope lens Battery: 5400mAh with 80W fast charging

5400mAh with 80W fast charging Operating System: Android 14

These specifications ensure that the OnePlus 12 delivers exceptional performance, whether for gaming, photography, or everyday use.

Discount Details

The significant price reduction on Amazon is achieved through a combination of bank offers and exchange deals. Consumers can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 27,550 by exchanging their old smartphones. The exact discount depends on the age and condition of the device being traded in.

Additionally, Amazon is offering further discounts through select bank cards, enhancing the affordability of this flagship device.

Comparisons and Market Position

When comparing the current offer with its original pricing and the market competition, the OnePlus 12 stands out as a highly competitive option. The original price of Rs 64,999 makes this reduction even more significant, positioning it as an attractive deal against other flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14.

Customer Benefits

This offer not only makes the OnePlus 12 more accessible but also provides an opportunity for tech enthusiasts to own a top-tier smartphone without breaking the bank. The combination of advanced features, robust performance, and reduced pricing enhances the value proposition for buyers.

The OnePlus 12, now available for just Rs 17,500 on Amazon, represents an excellent opportunity for consumers to purchase a premium smartphone at a fraction of its original cost. With its advanced features and significant discount, this deal is expected to attract a large number of buyers. Interested consumers should act quickly, as such offers are typically available for a limited time.