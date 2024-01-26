OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 12R: Analyzing the ₹25,000 Price Difference

OnePlus has recently introduced its latest models, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, setting the tech world abuzz. Priced significantly apart, the OnePlus 12 starts at ₹64,999, while the OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,999. This ₹25,000 difference raises a crucial question: what additional benefits does the OnePlus 12 offer over its more affordable counterpart?

Key Highlights: OnePlus 12 boasts a superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, compared to 12R’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The OnePlus 12 features an advanced triple camera setup with 50MP, 64MP, and 48MP lenses. OnePlus 12 supports 50W wireless charging, a feature absent in the 12R. The OnePlus 12R offers a commendable 5500 mAh battery and a solid 50MP primary camera. The OnePlus 12 includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, enhancing user experience.



Detailed Comparison:

Performance and Processing Power: The OnePlus 12 runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency​​. In contrast, the OnePlus 12R is powered by the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor​​. This difference in processing power makes the OnePlus 12 more future-proof and suitable for high-end gaming and multitasking.

Camera Capabilities: Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the OnePlus 12’s triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens​​. The OnePlus 12R, while still impressive, offers a more modest configuration with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens​​.

Charging and Battery Life: Both models are equipped with a 100W SuperVOOC charger, but the OnePlus 12 stands out with its 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities, absent in the 12R​​.

Design and Build: The OnePlus 12 and 12R share similar aesthetics, both featuring sleek designs and durable builds. However, the OnePlus 12 offers additional color choices, catering to a wider range of personal preferences.

Connectivity and Additional Features: The OnePlus 12 edges out its counterpart with its support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 technologies, enhancing overall connectivity and user experience​​.

Performance: The OnePlus 12’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is a leap forward in terms of processing power, efficiency, and AI capabilities. It’s well-suited for demanding applications and gaming, offering a smoother and more responsive user experience​​. The OnePlus 12R, while still powerful, is slightly behind with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making it more suitable for everyday tasks and moderate gaming​​.

Camera Quality: OnePlus 12 takes a clear lead with its advanced camera system, offering versatile photography options with its 50MP main, 64MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide cameras. This setup is enhanced by features like optical image stabilization and periscope zoom, allowing for professional-level photography​​. The OnePlus 12R, though equipped with a competent 50MP main camera, lacks the additional high-resolution lenses, making it more suited for casual photography​

The OnePlus 12 justifies its higher price with superior processing power, an advanced camera setup, additional charging capabilities, and enhanced connectivity features. For users seeking a premium experience and future-proof technology, the OnePlus 12 is a worthwhile investment. However, the OnePlus 12R remains a strong contender for those seeking a balance between performance and affordability, offering robust features at a significantly lower price.