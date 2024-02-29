OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched in India: A Comprehensive Overview

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India, themed after the popular character Keqing from the action RPG game, Genshin Impact. This special edition smartphone not only brings a unique design but also packs powerful specifications to cater to gaming enthusiasts and fans of the game alike.

Key Highlights:

Themed after Genshin Impact character Keqing with a unique design and color.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Features a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor.

Boasts a 5500 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

Comes with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Runs on Android v14 with Oxygen OS custom UI.

Price and Launch Offers

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is priced at ₹49,999 in India. It was officially released on February 28, 2024, offering a highly customized smartphone experience for fans of the Genshin Impact game.

Specifications Overview

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, providing vibrant visuals with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and paired with 16 GB of RAM, it promises exceptional performance for gaming and multitasking.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP primary sensor, ensuring high-quality photography. For battery life, it is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery, supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology for rapid charging.

Unique Design and Features

This edition’s design is inspired by the Genshin Impact character Keqing, featuring an Electro Violet color. The package includes custom-designed accessories such as a “Glinted Lightning” 100W SUPERVOOC power adapter, a custom fast-charging cable, a custom phone case, and several Genshin Impact-themed collectibles.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The device supports 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC, ensuring a wide range of connectivity options. Despite its robust feature set, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but compensates with high-quality, dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Performance and Hardware

At the heart of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking. The substantial 16 GB of RAM amplifies this capability, providing ample support for the most demanding applications and games. With 256 GB of internal storage, users have plenty of space for apps, media, and game data, although the absence of expandable storage may be a consideration for some.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is not just a smartphone; it’s a statement for fans of the game and those who appreciate a high-performance device with a unique aesthetic. Its powerful specs, combined with the customized Genshin Impact-themed design and accessories, make it a standout offering in the market. While the price may be steep for some, the value it provides to enthusiasts of the game and high-end smartphone users is undeniable. It’s a perfect blend of performance, design, and fandom that sets a new benchmark for special edition smartphones.