Alienware Goes Big at CES 2025: Announces New Desktops, Laptops And Monitors

07/01/2025
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Alienware Goes Big at CES 2025
Alienware unveils new Area-51 desktops, Area-51 laptops, a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, and Alienware Elite Care at CES 2025.

Alienware, Dell’s gaming division, has announced a slew of new products at CES 2025, including revived Area-51 desktops and laptops, a cutting-edge 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, and a premium support program called Alienware Elite Care.

The Return of Alienware Area-51

After a brief hiatus, the iconic Area-51 line is back with a vengeance. The new Area-51 Desktop is Alienware’s flagship gaming PC, boasting support for top-of-the-line components like next-gen NVIDIA graphics and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU. A new positive pressure airflow system ensures optimal cooling and quiet operation.

Alienware also unveiled two new Area-51 laptops, available in 18-inch and 16-inch sizes. These laptops feature next-gen NVIDIA graphics, next-gen Intel Ultra CPUs, and an advanced thermal architecture that increases airflow by 35% while reducing noise by 15%.

Alienware’s 27-inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware claims its new 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor is the world’s first with 166 pixels per inch. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Alienware Elite Care

Alienware Elite Care is a new premium support program designed specifically for gamers. It provides 24/7 customer support, accidental damage coverage, onsite repairs, and more.

With this launch, Alienware is demonstrating its commitment to providing high-performance gaming solutions and comprehensive support. It remains to be seen whether these new offerings will resonate with gamers, but the company is certainly making a bold statement early in 2025.

Source.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
View all stories
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025! Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025! Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More! Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More! POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life