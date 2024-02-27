OnePlus Launches Watch 2 with Wear OS and Dual-Engine Architecture

OnePlus introduced its Watch 2, integrating the latest Wear OS by Google and a Dual-Engine Architecture, during MWC in India, Europe, and North America. This smartwatch is designed to offer a seamless user experience with a significant battery life of up to 100 hours and a blend of health, fitness features, and Google apps.

Key Highlights:

Launch of OnePlus Watch 2 in India, Europe, and North America.

Integration of Wear OS 4 by Google for enhanced app support.

Dual-Engine Architecture for optimized battery life and performance.

Up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode.

Supports Health Connect by Android for centralized data management.

Offers over 100 sports tracking modes and detailed health monitoring.

Features premium design elements including a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover and stainless steel chassis.

Availability starting March 4, 2024, with prices beginning at ₹24,999.

OnePlus, a global technology company, announced the release of its Watch 2 in India, Europe, and North America at MWC. The device is powered by the latest version of Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4) and showcases a Dual-Engine Architecture, which includes flagship dual chipsets to enhance performance and extend battery life. The smartwatch offers up to 100 hours of battery life in full Smart Mode and incorporates a range of features designed for health and fitness enthusiasts.

Justin Liu, GM of the Wearable Business Unit at OnePlus, highlighted the device’s combination of long battery life, premium design, and the latest Wear OS as key factors that make the OnePlus Watch 2 a versatile companion for daily life.

The smartwatch’s Dual-Engine Architecture, featuring the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset, enables it to manage tasks efficiently, thereby extending battery life. John Renaldi, Senior Director of Product and Design, Wear OS by Google, emphasized the collaboration between OnePlus and Google to optimize the Wear OS’s hybrid interface, ensuring a smooth transition between the smartwatch’s dual engines.

OnePlus Watch 2’s commitment to health and fitness is evident in its integration with the OHealth app and support for Health Connect by Android, which allows users to manage data permissions from various health and fitness apps. The device offers tracking for over 100 sports and provides detailed health data, including sleep and stress monitoring, through advanced sensors and the Dual Frequency GPS system for precise location tracking.

The smartwatch also benefits from the inclusion of popular Google apps and third-party app support, thanks to Wear OS 4. Features like transit directions on Google Maps, Fast Pair for easy connectivity with Android smartphones, and remote control functionalities enhance the user experience.

OnePlus Watch 2’s design is consistent with the aesthetic of the OnePlus 12 Series, featuring a round watch face and a durable build with a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover and stainless steel chassis. It meets MIL-STD-810H US military standard for durability and offers IP68 resistance and 5ATM water resistance.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available for purchase in India and other regions starting March 4, 2024, with prices starting at ₹24,999.