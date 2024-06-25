OnePlus Nord CE4 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Choosing the Best Mid-Range Phone for You

The OnePlus Nord CE4 and OnePlus CE4 Lite are making waves in the mid-range smartphone market, offering impressive specs and features at competitive prices. But which one is the better fit for your needs? Let’s dive in and compare these two contenders.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Design and Display

Both phones boast sleek designs with dust and splash resistance (IP54 rating). The Nord CE4 is slightly slimmer and lighter, featuring a Fluid AMOLED display with a higher resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels) and peak brightness of 1100 nits, making it a great choice for outdoor use. The CE4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a slightly lower resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) but an impressive peak brightness of 2100 nits.

It’s a tie. The Nord CE4 takes the edge in resolution, while the CE4 Lite offers superior brightness.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nord CE4 Lite Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Nord CE4 packs a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which outperforms the CE4 Lite’s Snapdragon 695 5G. The CE4’s faster processor translates to smoother multitasking and better performance in demanding tasks like gaming. Both phones run on Android 14 with the latest OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Camera Capabilities

The Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite both sport 50 MP primary cameras with OIS for stabilized shots and videos. The CE4 also has an 8 MP ultrawide lens, while the CE4 Lite features a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie lovers, both phones offer a 16 MP front camera. In terms of video recording, the Nord CE4 has the advantage, capturing 4K@30fps compared to the CE4 Lite’s 1080p@30fps.

Nord CE4 vs Nord CE4 Lite Battery and Charging

The Nord CE4 houses a larger 5500 mAh battery, while the CE4 Lite has a 5110 mAh battery. Both phones support fast charging, but the CE4’s 100W wired charging takes the crown, fully charging the phone in just 29 minutes. The CE4 Lite supports 80W charging, taking 50 minutes for a full charge.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Additional Features

The Nord CE4 offers a few extras like microSDXC expandability, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio support. The CE4 Lite, on the other hand, includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support for contactless payments.

It depends on your priorities. If you need a headphone jack and NFC, go for the CE4 Lite. If expandability and high-quality audio are more important, the Nord CE4 is your pick.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Price and Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE4 (₹24,299) is priced slightly higher than the CE4 Lite (₹19,999). If you’re looking for the best overall performance, superior camera capabilities, and faster charging, the Nord CE4 is worth the extra bucks. However, if you’re on a tighter budget and can compromise on some features, the Nord CE4 Lite is still a great option.

Ultimately, the choice boils down to your individual needs and budget. Consider your priorities carefully before making a decision.