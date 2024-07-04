OnePlus Enhances Battery Health with New Charging Feature

OnePlus, the renowned Chinese smartphone brand, is reportedly working on a innovative battery health feature. This feature aims to automatically limit charging when the device is plugged in for extended periods, as revealed in a recent report by Android Authority.

Smart Charging Limit for Extended Plug-In

The upcoming feature is expected to build upon the existing 80 per cent charging limit option available in OxygenOS 14, OnePlus’s current mobile operating system. While users can currently manually activate this limit to preserve battery health, the new system will intelligently activate this limit if the device is charging for a prolonged duration.

Distinguishing Charging Limit from Optimized Charging

It’s important to note that this new “Charging Limit” feature differs from the existing “Optimized Charging” feature found on OnePlus devices. Optimized Charging leverages user data to predict usage patterns and charges the battery to 80%, with a top-up to 100% shortly before the user is expected to unplug. Conversely, the new Charging Limit feature will consistently maintain the battery level at 80% while plugged in, regardless of usage patterns.

Testing Underway with Android 15 Beta Users

The report also indicates that OnePlus is currently testing this new feature with a select group of users running Android 15 beta 2. The feature is accessible through a toggle in settings and may become a default setting when the phone is plugged in for extended periods.

OnePlus’ Glacier Battery Technology

In a related development, OnePlus recently unveiled a cutting-edge battery technology named “Glacier Battery”, developed in collaboration with Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). This technology enables OnePlus to increase battery capacity while minimizing battery size, as seen in the 6,100 mAh battery incorporated into the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus’s focus on battery health and performance through features like the upcoming Charging Limit and the Glacier Battery technology underscores the brand’s commitment to providing users with a superior smartphone experience that is not only powerful but also sustainable in the long run.