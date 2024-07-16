OnePlus Nord 4 First Impressions: First Impressions & Hands-On Experience

The OnePlus Nord 4 redefines the expectations for a mid-range smartphone. From its elegant all-metal unibody design to its robust hardware ensemble and smart AI integrations, this device rivals many flagship models. Having used the OnePlus Nord 4 for several weeks, I’m thoroughly impressed by its performance, both in aesthetics and functionality.

Design and Display

Right off the bat, the Nord 4’s design is a standout. The all-metal unibody feels premium—remarkably different from the usual glass or plastic finishes. The phone is not just pleasing to the eye but also robust, boasting a sleek, modern look that feels solid in hand.

I chose the Obsidian Midnight variant, which sports a brushed gunmetal finish exuding a sophisticated vibe. However, the Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green options are equally stunning, each bringing a unique flair with their intricate designs and vibrant finishes.

The display is a game-changer. The 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen dazzles with its 2772 × 1240 resolution, bringing photos and videos to life with vivid colors and sharp details. The inclusion of ProXDR technology ensures exceptional visibility under any lighting condition, while a peak brightness of 2,150 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate make for an ultra-smooth user experience.

Performance and Software

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, the Nord 4 is a powerhouse. My model, equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, handles all tasks with ease—be it multitasking, gaming, or heavy app usage, the performance is seamless and lag-free.

OxygenOS 14.1, based on Android 13, provides a fluid and intuitive interface. OnePlus’s commitment to four years of software updates and two additional years of security patches is commendable, promising longevity and security.

The integration of AI through the Trinity Engine optimizes performance across the board. Features like CPU-Vita, RAM-Vita, and ROM-Vita enhance processor efficiency, multitasking capability, and storage management, respectively. This optimization not only boosts performance but also ensures the device runs cool and conserves battery life.

Camera Performance

The Nord 4’s camera setup is impressive for its price bracket. The primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor captures sharp, detailed images. Optical Image Stabilization enhances low-light photography, ensuring clarity and reducing blur. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, with its 112-degree field of view, is perfect for expansive landscape shots and group photos.

The 16-megapixel front camera excels in selfie clarity and natural color rendition, particularly in portrait mode. OnePlus’s upcoming AI Groupfie feature promises to enhance group photos by optimizing each subject’s appearance—a thoughtful addition to an already robust camera system.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery concerns are a non-issue with the Nord 4 thanks to its substantial 5,000 mAh battery. It supports prolonged usage, easily lasting a full day of intensive activities like streaming, gaming, and browsing. The promise of maintaining 80% capacity after 1,600 charging cycles is a testament to OnePlus’s dedication to durability.

The 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology is a standout feature, rapidly charging the phone from 5% to full in just 28 minutes—a lifesaver for anyone with a busy lifestyle.

Connectivity and Other Features

The dual SIM functionality with Dual Active support is a significant advantage, allowing me to manage personal and work contacts simultaneously without missing a beat. Enhanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure fast and stable connections. The device’s IP65 rating for dust and water resistance further underscores its durability, making it suitable for varied environmental conditions.

Pricing

Priced at ₹29,999, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers exceptional value for its features. This competitive pricing strategy positions it well within the mid-range market segment, making it accessible to a broad audience seeking premium features without the flagship price tag. The Nord 4’s cost-effectiveness is especially appealing given its advanced specifications and robust performance, presenting it as a smart choice for consumers looking for high value in their smartphone purchase.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 4 sets a new benchmark for what mid-range smartphones can offer. It marries a timeless design with cutting-edge technology, creating a device that’s as stylish as it is potent. Its robust build, exceptional display, superior performance, enduring battery life, and versatile camera setup make it an outstanding choice for anyone in the market for a high-quality, affordable smartphone.

In summary, the OnePlus Nord 4 exemplifies OnePlus’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products. Whether you’re a long-standing OnePlus enthusiast or a newcomer, the Nord 4 promises not just to meet but exceed expectations.